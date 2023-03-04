Mia Wasikowska is pretty happy with her decision to leave Hollywood

In the early 2010s, Mia Wasikowska was a Hollywood it girl, starring in everything from indie darlings to high profile studio films. But after his 2016 film Alice through the looking glass was considered a critical and commercial flop, Wasikowska appeared to take an extended and noticeable break from the limelight. In a recent interview with IndieWireWasikowska reveals that the choice to step away from the industry was intentional: I want to do more things in life than being in a trailer.

Born in Australia, Wasikowska burst onto the American scene as Sophie, a depressed gymnast, in the first episode of the HBO drama series. Processing, featuring Gabriel Byrne, in 2008. She quickly established herself as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand starlets, racking up starring roles in films like Cary Fukunagas Jane Eyre And David Cronenbergs Maps to the stars. Her busiest year was perhaps 2010, when she starred in the Best Picture nominee. The kids are fine opposite Julianne Moore And Annette Bening and also booked the coveted role of Alice in Tim Burtons Alice in Wonderland frankness, with opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway And Johnny Depp.

But while she seemed to be living the dream of many aspiring actors, Wasikowka revealed to IndieWire that life on Hollywood’s hamster wheel was ultimately not for her.

I didn’t quite like the lifestyle of going back to back. I felt really disconnected from any larger community, she said. I had been doing it since I was 17, well more like 15, but I really worked a lot from the age of 17. I spent 10 to 15 years, completely like, new city, new country, every three months, and it’s like starting school all over again every few months. Especially when you’re younger, when you don’t have that base, I found it really hard.

Not only did Wasikowska find the pace unsuitable, but she wasn’t necessarily satisfied with the work. Maybe if the payoff is good and you feel really good doing it, then it’s okay, but I didn’t. So I wanted to establish that for myself on a personal level and feel more like a place I belong, not just on a film set that wraps up every few weeks.

Wasikowska did this by leaving Hollywood and returning to her hometown of Sydney, Australia in the late 2010s. She still acts, but less frequently and mostly in independent films with authors she admires. More recently, Wasikowska starred as Amy in Mia Hansen-Lvea critically acclaimed film Bergman Island opposite Vicky Krieps. She returns to the screen this year as Abby, an oceanographer, in the eco-conscious indie blue back, directed by veteran Australian filmmaker Robert Connoly and co-starred Eric Bana.

I’m pretty happy, Wasikowska told IndieWire of her decision to retire from Hollywood. If I can have the best of both worlds, which is to dive in and out of it once in a while, I would be really happy, but I would never be in this place where I was just on a treadmill. I want to do more things in life than be in a trailer. It’s great, and there are a lot of good things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality and it didn’t sit well with me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you are being treated quite strangely. When that’s your only reality, it’s pretty weird.

While she’s happy to be off the Hollywood treadmill, there’s one role that slipped through her fingers that she wanted to lose, according to IndieWire: saleswoman Therese Belivet in Todd Haynesqueer period romance Carol, featuring Cate Blanchette. I was attached to it a long time ago, and then a few things happened, and the shoot got pushed back, and I signed on for Guillermo [del Toro]the film Crimson woodpecker. So I signed up and started having conversations with Guillermo and Carol came back, and they’re like, Were going! And I was like, I can’t now, so yeah, that was a bummer.

The role ultimately goes to Rooney Mara, who won Best Actress at Cannes and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. It’s just part of that, Wasikowska said. You gain some, you lose some.