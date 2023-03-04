



Bollywood hit huge, and how. From Dangal, a real blue Bollywood movie was expected to do huge business at the box office. Somehow it just wasn’t happening. Yes, there were a few Rs 300 Crores Club blockbusters coming in, but somehow the benchmark set by Aamir Khans’ biggie seemed too big to surpass in the eventual race. During this time, Baahubali: the conclusion ended up reigning supreme with just its Hindi version grossing Rs 511 crores. This was, in fact, good news for the industry as it showed that numbers like these were possible. Higher benchmarks are always good for growth and last year when KGF: Chapter 2 also rioted with its Hindi version collecting Rs 434.70 crores in the days when the pandemic was the common excuse for other big budget Bollywood films not performing well, there was also desperation in Hindi film industry to deliver something truly great. Well it has now happened with Pathane with Rs 529.86 crore already collected after Friday, the figures jumped again to Rs 1.07 crore. Finally, the landmark has been crossed in style and the best part is that there are others that will also arrive, because it is not going anywhere yet. The weekend will again see an increase in collections, then while Monday and Tuesday would also be open, Wednesday will see Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar release. That said, since her Holi vacation, we can expect good collections for Pathane this day too. Eventually, it is expected to cross Rs 520 crores in the Hindi version only, while overall, it is also expected to reach Rs 540 crores as it has already racked up Rs 529.86 crores so far. Mega blockbuster of all time. Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review

