



Remember the 2013 McConaussaince? If you read this website, of course you do. Founder of the Gold Derby Tom O’Neil called him when Matthew McConaughey went from “surfer dude to serious actor” and was rightly awarded an Oscar for his heartbreaking performance in the docu-drama “Dallas Buyers Club.” A decade later, the awards watchers are in the midst of another high-profile career buyout, this time for Brendan Fraser. Hmm, how does “Fraserssaince” sound? After a decade of breakout in the 1990s that featured instant classic performances in “Encino Man” (1992), “George of the Jungle” (1997) and “The Mummy” (1999), Fraser’s career took off. several setbacks in the 2000s. “I needed to take some personal time out of my career and my life,” the actor revealed in a recent interview with our editor. Christopher Rosen. But that personal time ended last year with her casting in A24’s “The Whale.” SEEOscars odds update: Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser neck and neck for Best Actor after splitting BAFTA and SAG

In the director’s critically acclaimed film Darren Aronofsky and writer Samuel D. Hunter, Fraser takes on the role of Charlie, a 600-pound man living alone in his apartment. Despite his difficult situation, Charlie still has an optimistic outlook on life and discovers that there is beauty in the world. Fraser received his first career Oscar nomination for the role and has already won awards from Critics Choice and SAG Awards. A decade ago, McConaughey also won the Oscar, Critics Choice and SAG Award with his career-best performance in “Dallas Buyers Club,” in which he played Ron Woodroof, a real AIDS patient. Ironically, McConaughey lost weight for his advertised role, while Fraser appeared significantly heavier in “The Whale” thanks to the help of a prosthetic suit. Both movies’ hair and makeup artists received Oscar offers for their makeover work, with the “Dallas Buyers Club” team winning. SEEAdrien Morot, Oscar nominee for ‘The Whale’ hair and makeup: ‘I couldn’t ask for better’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The similarities between the courses of the two actors do not stop there. Neither won the BAFTA award (McConaughey was snubbed; Fraser lost to Austin Butler of "Elvis"). The two were joined in Oscar nominations by a supporting performance (ultimate winner Jared Leto for "Dallas Buyers Club"; pending candidate Hong Chau for "The Whale"). And both elbows locked with the Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett throughout awards season ("Blue Jasmine" early 2014, "Tár" early 2023). If Brendan Fraser really is the new Matthew McConaughey, that means he's in first place to win the Oscar on Sunday, March 12. According to Gold Derby predictions, the best actor is a close race. Butler currently has a narrow lead at odds of 7/2, while Fraser is right behind him at odds of 71/20. But it's still anybody's game. To complete the category are Colin Farrel ("The Banshees of Inisherin") at odds of 4/1, Bill Nighy ("Alive") at odds of 9/2 and Paul Mescal ("Aftersun") at odds of 9/2.

