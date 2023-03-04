Are Shah Rukh and Salman Khan the latest Bollywood superstars?

Released in India on 25th January 2023, Action Thriller in Hindi Pathane is the directorial debut of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a four-year hiatus.

As of this writing, it has grossed $122 million (€115 million) at the worldwide box office, breaking multiple records in the process. Besides currently being the highest-grossing Hindi-language film of all time, it is the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide so far.

In a scene from the film, the 57-year-old actor, popularly known as SRK, and his co-star Salman Khan in a cameo role allude to the lack of worthy successors in the Hindi film industry.

Although it is a joke, it is not that different from reality. To date, Bollywood has not seen any other star rise to the “Three Khans” level. Consisting of Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan – all in their late 50s and unrelated – this trio ruled the industry for decades.

The dying era of Bollywood?

“There’s definitely a sense of nostalgia attached to them, a sense that they represent a gradually dying era of Hindi cinema. They’ve also spent decades building a solid base of admirers,” Rosheena Zehra, Editor-in-Chief and curator at short circuita short film curation platform, told DW.

Rosheena further explained how each Khan has carved out a niche – Shah Rukh as a king of romance, Salman as a “bhai” or brother, and Aamir as an intellectual – for a very particular brand of cinema that ‘none of the actors after them has established.

All three started their film careers around the same time, but had different journeys. Aamir and Salman hail from Bollywood acting dynasties, while Shah Rukh was an outsider from India’s capital, New Delhi. Aamir gradually fell behind the other two in terms of quantity and popularity of films.

Regardless of how their films have fared in theaters or the opinions of critics, the Khans enjoy immense popularity with audiences. With their charisma and larger than life presence, they have fans of all ages and walks of life.

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan often go out and stand on platforms erected in their respective residences, namely “Mannat” and “Galaxy”, and greet their fans, especially on occasions such as their birthdays or festivals like ugly. Tourists in Mumbai also often come to view their homes.

“For someone to be considered a superstar, there must be an element of illusion that if I step onto an observation deck, there must be hundreds of people waiting for me. Everyone is an actor, a star, but being a superstar needs illusion. There is also the belief that ‘If I make a movie, people will come and watch me'”, Abhishek Mande Bhot, writer and former digital editor of QG India said DW.

Shah Rukh targeted by Hindu nationalists

Student Rashi* and her group of friends watched Pathane twice in a month. “We’re going to watch it a third time, and maybe a fourth!” Although she doesn’t find the movie great, they all go watch it for Shah Rukh Khan. “After what he went through with his son’s arrest and the polarization in the country, he has remained positive and we want to show him our support,” she said.

Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, was arrested and detained for drug trafficking last year, although many believed the actor was being unfairly targeted because he was a Muslim star in a country where anti- Islamic were rising.

Some fringe Hindu groups had also protested a song in Pathane, in which actor Deepika Padukone wears a saffron bikini. The color saffron has significance in Hinduism and has been adopted by some Hindutva groups as the color of their flags.

The Khans’ popularity often draws the ire of hardline Hindu trolls on social media, with attacks on Muslims in India increasing. Shah Rukh and Salman have largely refrained from openly expressing their political views.

“A superstar is also someone who gives hope to the nation in these dark and polarizing times. Through all these difficulties, SRK has maintained a dignified silence. And then through his film, he has given us all a weekend of hope. Can you imagine anyone else doing this?” Abhishek asks.

What makes a star “great”?

As Indian films became smoother and more stylized, the Khans also adapted to the changing times and now appeal to younger generations as well.

“The Khans are also among the first to recognize the importance of fitness. All three have worked to get six packs and look believable as heroes. That’s what separates them from previous generations, who couldn’t play the lead role in a movie because they looked old,” says Abhishek.

Although there are talented young actors, like the hugely popular Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, as well as actresses like Deepika and Alia Bhatt, industry watchers believe they won’t achieve “superstar” status. because the concept will no longer exist.

The global pandemic and lockdowns have been a setback for several Bollywood stars. With the rise of online streaming services, Indian audiences can now access entertainment that goes far beyond mainstream cinema.

“The new cast have also overexposed themselves on social media, stripping away much of the superstar mythos, mystery and aura that made them who they are. Now I just have to open Instagram to see what an actor’s training or last meal or vacation looks like. Where’s the ‘great’ in that?” Rosheena asks. DW.

