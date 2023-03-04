Death of Tom Sizemore: the actor suffers from a cerebral aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore, known for his work in films such as Saving Private Ryan, True Romance and Black Hawk Down, has died aged 61 from complications from a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore died Friday at a Burbank hospital, according to his manager, Charles Lago. The actor had been taken to the intensive care unit at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on Feb. 18, where he was listed in critical condition and remained in a coma.

Earlier this week, Lago released a statement on behalf of the Heat actors’ family: Doctors informed his family that there was no more hope and recommended an end-of-life decision.

Lago said in a statement that Sizemore passed away peacefully in his sleep … at St Josephs Hospital in Burbank. His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger were by his side.

In 1998, Sizemore starred opposite Tom Hanks and Matt Damon in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning World War II drama Saving Private Ryan. Sizemore portrayed Captain Millers (Hanks) right-hand man, Sgt. Mike Horvath, a loyal and brave soldier who delivers the film’s titular line and cherishes memories of every military tour he’s completed.

Sizemore accepted the role of Horvath which changed his career on a whim. He was about to start filming Terrence Malicks The Thin Red Line in Australia when Spielberg called him and asked: Do you want to go to Australia with Terry Malick or do you want to come to Britain and Ireland with me and Tom Hanks?

I told him I wanted to go to Britain and Ireland, he said in 2018.

It was a defining experience for me because it was like being invited behind the curtain of Oz. Steven and his team were operating at a totally different level than I had ever seen, he added, the scope of his vision, the attention to detail was beyond anything I had ever dreamed of.

Tom Sizemore in 2014. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)

Born November 29, 1961, Thomas Edward Sizemore Jr. grew up in Detroit. His father was a lawyer and professor and his mother the city ombudsman.

I was a tough kid, Sizemore recalled in 1995. I don’t hit people anymore.

Eventually, the Sizemores family moved to the suburbs until her father divorced, and the children moved back to Detroit with their mother. At the age of 16, Sizemore wanted to move on with his life.

I knew I wanted to be an actor, he told The Times in 1995. I wanted to leave Detroit.

After attending Wayne State University, Sizemore earned a master’s degree in theater from Temple University and moved to New York to pursue acting. His first break came when Oliver Stone cast him for a small role in Born on the Fourth of July.

Sizemore played badass roles throughout the 1990s in films such as Natural Born Killers, Wyatt Earp and Heat and later had a recurring role on the television series China Beach. In 2000, he received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as a former mobster on the run in the TV movie Witness Protection. He also had a starring role in the highly publicized military drama Black Hawk Down.

Apart from his film and television work, Sizemore has also dabbled in acting. At the Los Angeles Geffen Playhouse in 2011, he hosted a private reading of his solo show, I Am Not Sam, which explored his biracial identity. During the performance, he adopted the voice of his black grandfather, who warned him never to reveal his biracial heritage if he wanted to succeed in Hollywood.

I hate that stuff, Sizemore said as people gathered to congratulate him after the reading. I’ll be leaving in a second.

Sizemore has accumulated over 200 acting credits spanning film, video games, theater and television. His last role was as a doctor in the 2022 comedy series Barbee Rehab.

Throughout his career, Sizemore often made headlines for his run-ins with law enforcement. In 2003, he was convicted of abusing his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss, and served 17 months in prison.

During her trial, lawyers for Sizemores denied Fleiss’ allegations and accused her of trying to blackmail him. He was convicted of domestic violence, criminal threats and harassing phone calls.

He has also been arrested once on suspicion of assaulting another girlfriend in downtown Los Angeles and twice on suspicion of assaulting a former spouse. Additionally, he was previously detained on suspicion of carrying or selling a controlled substance, and in 2006 he did not contest methamphetamine use outside a Bakersfield motel.

Sizemore has been open about his struggles with drug addiction once even volunteering to rehab on national television by appearing on a season of the VH1 reality series, Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew.

Appearing on Larry King Live in 2010, Sizemore told the late TV host that he became addicted to cocaine after first using the drug with a famous actor as his Hollywood dreams began to come true. He also struggled with heroin and crystal meth addiction.

If I didn’t, I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t get out of bed, Sizemore told King. But I didn’t like it and it was destroying my career. …I’m an actor. I played for 30 years, and I didn’t do it anymore. I did not have money. …I was quite desperate.

In 2011, Sizemore announced that he would write a book about his experiences with drug addiction. He published his memoir, By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There, in 2013.

The fact that I’m now two years sober and acting just as much as before proves that people can overcome obstacles even when they’re sure they can’t,” Sizemore said ahead of the books’ release.

Sizemore is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jagger and Jayden.