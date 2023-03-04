Bollywood: Ranbir Kapoor fears his daughter won’t recognize him clean-shaven





I let that beard grow for the movie. Ever since my daughter Raha was born, she’s only seen me in this look, the actor said. I’m not afraid my beard will sting her, but I’m afraid she won’t recognize me after I shave.

Kapoor came on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 13 to promote his latest film Tu Jhoothi ​​Mein Makkar in which he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

For Ranbir, his daughter’s love is very special to him and her smile makes him happy.

She has this habit of only looking me in the eyes while smiling at me, and I don’t think she really looked below my eyes. I’m sure she’ll get used to my clean-shaven look as well, but it will break my heart if she doesn’t recognize me, he said.

With Holi, the festival of colors, fast approaching, the Wake Up Sid actor enjoyed the contestants’ performances in the special Holi episode of the reality show.

Ayodhyas Rishi Singh performed with Superstar Singer 2 contestant Sayisha Gupta on popular song Holi Balam Pichkari from Ranbirs movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Ranbir was so impressed with their performance that he joined them on stage and shook his legs with the duo.

After the performance, he recalled filming the song for eight days and the difficulties in completing it. He also congratulated the candidates for their performance.

I’m very lucky to have my own Holi song in my discography. I think the way Rishi and Sayisha played with all the improvisation sets the perfect mood for the Holi party. I went back to the time of the shooting of the film. I think we shot the song for 8 days, Ranbir said. It was too sunny, with too many dancers, and it was very difficult but when you have a good song, you get the energy from inside, and you want to play it.

During these 8 days of filming, (the actors) Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki (Koechlin), Deepika (Padukone) and I had a blast… I have a lot of good memories of this song and I can relive those memories because of that wonderful performance, he added, recalling his filming experience for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with his co-actors.

