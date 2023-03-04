Tom Sizemore, Troubled Actor Known for His Badass Roles, Dies at 61

Tom Sizemore, an actor who portrayed brutal and tough soldiers and cops in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers, became known as the ultimate screen badass before the Drug addiction and repeated arrests only derailed his career, died March 3 at a hospital in Burbank, California. He was 61 years old.

Mr Sizemore died in his sleep after suffering a brain aneurysm on February 18, which occurred following a stroke, said Charles Lago, his manager. Sizemore remained unconscious and in critical condition until his death.

Mr. Sizemore has acted professionally for more than three decades and has earned a reputation, a hometown Detroit News reporter observed, as a character who lives on the edge, both in film and in real life. .

He landed one of his first notable roles in Natural Born Killers (1994), playing a sadistic detective in a cast led by Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis under the direction of Oliver Stone.

The following year, he appeared with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in Heat, a crime drama directed by Michael Mann. Mr. Sizemore then starred in the police procedural Robbery Homicide Division, which aired on CBS from 2002 to 2003 with Mann serving as executive producer.

Mr. Sizemore, television critic Tom Shales wrote in The Washington Post, provided the key performance as Detective Sam Cole, leader of one of those elite teams within the police force that can well s dress up and break in without a search warrant. He truly takes the screen by storm in one of those insane performances, Shales wrote, that make a character instantly indelible.

By the late 1990s, the range of roles available to Mr. Sizemore had begun to widen. He played second-in-command to Tom Hanks’ determined captain in Saving Private Ryan (1998), director Steven Spielberg’s World War II film.

Mr. Sizemore returned to the battlefield on screen in Black Hawk Down (2001), about the 1993 military operation in Mogadishu, Somalia, in which 18 American soldiers died.

It’s starting to get wider for me, he said the New York Times in 1999. I’m offered more sensitive tough cats, guys who’ve been through a violent episode or two and had a propensity for violence but are now on the side of good.

But around this time Mr Sizemore faced personal and legal problems which he attributed to drug addiction. According to his account, he abused alcohol before switching to cocaine, then heroin and crystal meth.

In 2003, Mr Sizemore did not contest a misdemeanor charge after a former girlfriend, Brooke Ford, alleged he punched and dragged her on the floor.

Also in 2003, he was tried for a misdemeanor stemming from his alleged abuse of another girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss, the former Hollywood madam who met Mr Sizemore after his release from prison for conspiracy, tax evasion and other charges. offences.

Mr Sizemore, who was previously married to actress Maeve Quinlan, attributed his attraction in Fleiss to a classic midlife crisis, coupled with a divorce I didn’t want and loneliness.

Fleiss wept on the witness stand as she said Mr Sizemore assaulted her, smashed her things and threatened her. He was convicted of multiple misdemeanors and sentenced to six months in prison and three years probation, with his sentence suspended until he underwent drug treatment.

I allowed my personal demons to take control of my life, Mr Sizemore wrote in a letter to the judge. I do not want to apologize, but I am convinced that if I had not been under the influence of drugs, I would have controlled my behavior.

In the years since, Mr. Sizemore has been arrested on several occasions for drug and battery-related offences. He continued acting throughout his struggles, appearing in dozens of movies and TV series including Crash, Hawaii Five-0, Shooter and Twin Peaks.

Thomas Edward Sizemore Jr. was born in Detroit on November 29, 1961, according to his manager. Her father taught philosophy at Wayne State University and later became a lawyer, and her mother worked for the city government.

Referring to several parents who had been convicted of drug and prostitution offences, Mr Sizemore said he came from a very mixed bag.

He was drawn to acting, he said, in part by director Martin Scorsese’s 1976 psychological drama Taxi Driver starring De Niro, which Mr Sizemore saw when he was 14.

Almost immediately I knew I wanted to be an actor, but I had to keep it a secret. told the Times. I was from east of Detroit. It wasn’t something you said you wanted to do. That would be like saying I want to go to the moon on the next flight.

Years later, De Niro again played a significant role in Mr Sizemores’ life when he at one point persuaded him to enter rehab.

Mr. Sizemore studied acting at Wayne State, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1983. He continued his theater studies at Temple University in Philadelphia, earning a master’s degree in 1986 before moving to New York.

He began acting in plays and caught the eye of a casting director who invited him to audition for a small role in the Stones’ anti-Vietnam War film Born on the Fourth of July ( 1989).

Mr. Sizemore also landed roles in gritty movies, including Lock Up (1989) with Sylvester Stallone and Passenger 57 (1992) with Wesley Snipes.

His other movie credits included Guilty by Suspicion (1991), a 1950s blacklist-era story starring De Niro; Devil in a Blue Dress (1995), a crime drama starring Denzel Washington; and Strange Days (1995), a thriller starring Ralph Fiennes, Angela Bassett and Lewis. In 1998, he played John Gotti in the TV movie Witness to the Mob.

At its peak, the Los Angeles Times reported, Mr. Sizemore earned $4 million per film. He lived in a Los Angeles Benedict Canyon home previously owned by actor Gary Cooper, but he was forced to sell the property as his financial and legal troubles mounted. He said he lost a total of $18 million, eventually filing for bankruptcy.

Mr. Sizemores’ problems were chronicled in Shooting Sizemore, a TV series that aired on VH1 in 2007, and on the reality shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. He is the author of the 2013 book By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There: A Memoir, written with Anna David.

Mr Sizemore had twin sons, Jagger and Jayden, from a relationship with Jinele McIntire.

In 2007, a reporter from the Los Angeles Times asked Mr. Sizemore if he had anticipated the turns his life would take.

Absolutely not, he replied. Did I know I was going to declare bankruptcy, publicly humiliate myself and be excoriated in the press? Of course not. If I had known that, I might have gone home [to Detroit] and worked at General Motors. In fact, I don’t know if I would have done that either. I love playing.