Top Bollywood producer accepts actress’ divorce from wife, but she demands 600 crore for settlement? Insiders say, He is also dating a Moroccan actress





Bollywood blinds were quite trendy back then. There have been several rumors about actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif among others who revealed details long before they announced it themselves. The latest report now suggests that a prominent Bollywood producer is set to divorce his wife but she is demanding 600 crores for the settlement. Scroll below for more details! This isn’t the first time such news about the rumored couple has surfaced. Also previously, self-proclaimed critic KRK had claimed that the woman was staying in a hotel room and refused to deal with several matters the renowned personality had indulged in. A report from verified Twitter handle @BollywoodKiNews now claims, A top producer and actress has agreed to a divorce. The lawyers’ negotiations are ongoing because the wife is asking for 600Cr for the divorce settlement. Lots of girls blamed this producer back in the days of #MeToo! And according to rumors, the producer is also dating a Moroccan actress. Interestingly, KRK also retweeted this news, which appears to be an update to his last tweet which read, Breaking: – A big producer’s wife left her house and is staying in a hotel. She is angry because of the producer husband’s multiple affairs and files for divorce. I like this. Netizens made their wild guesses in the comment sections. But they are also in disbelief at the whopping $600 crore divorce settlement. A user wrote, Only 600Cr?? Hrithik ki wife ko bhi 500cr mile le ..km se km 1k cr arrive hi chahiye Another joked, KRK?? But his aukaad is 2 R… A great woman producer and actress has agreed to a divorce. The lawyers’ negotiations are ongoing because the wife is asking for 600Cr for the divorce settlement. Many girls accused this producer during #Me too time! And according to rumors, the producer is also dating a Moroccan actress. — BollywoodKiNews (@BollywoodKiNews) March 3, 2023 Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must Read: Radhika Apte recalled being faced with a casting couch by a Southern actor: he called me on my bedroom phone and tried to do it Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

