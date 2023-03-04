Entertainment
Tom Sizemore, actor known for ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Heat’, dies at 61
Actor Tom Sizemore, who was a staple of the Hollywood big screen in the 1990s and 2000s, has died at the age of 61, CBS News has learned.
Sizemore died on Friday, his manager Charles Lago told CBS News in a statement. Sizemore “passed away peacefully in his sleep” at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., Lago said, with his family by his side.
His death comes almost two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his Los Angeles home and has since been hospitalized, remaining “in critical condition, coma and in intensive care,” Lago said. The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago said.
In a previous statement on Monday, Lago said doctors informed his family that there is no more hope and have recommended an end-of-life decision.”
Lago said the actor’s family “decided end-of-life matters.”
Sizemore, 61, has starred in films like ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Heat’ and ‘Black Hawk Down’. Although he received praise for his acting, his career sank amid a litany of drug arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including allegations of domestic violence and abuse. ‘abuse. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.
In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her when she was 11 during production of the movie “Born Killers.” No charges have been filed.
Sizemore has two children, 17-year-old twins.
“Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” Lago wrote on Friday. “His courage and determination in the face of adversity have always been an inspiration to me. The past two years have been great for him and he was coming back to life in a good frame of mind. He loved his sons and his wife. family. I will miss my friend Tom Sizemore very much.”
|
