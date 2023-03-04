The soul of Bollywood lay in its love stories. Do they disappear?

India’s obsession with love stories is a fact. For decades, the Hindi film industry has refused to stray from the formula of love, even producing films in the genres of action, crime, fantasy, science fiction or historical fiction. In a culture that aggressively endorses arranged marriages, it is Bollywood that nurtures the romantic among most Indians. Recent documentary series from Netflix The Romantics, also highlights the obsession of Bollywood filmmakers and its audiences with love stories. It was, to a large extent, the massive lure of love that catapulted Yash Raj Films – the subject of the documentary – to rank as one of Bollywood’s leading production houses.

Today, however, although most films continue to embed romances somewhere in the script, there is a marked increase in narratives rooted in nationalism and chauvinistic machismo. In this well done In the age of Indian cinema, iconic Bollywood romances have retreated from our screens to make way for hyper-masculinity and religious fervor, endangering the escapist fantasy that Bollywood has offered its audience for decades and relegating love to a mere conspiracy.

The rise of the new hyper-masculine, hyper-religious flavor of storytelling in Indian cinema is embodied in the posters of today’s biggest films. This from the recent blockbuster, Pathane — ironically, helmed by India’s favorite romantic lead, Shah Rukh Khan — features its cast members in action, armed with guns. THE attach from the hit of 2022 RRRcurrently the face of mainstream Indian cinema internationally, features its upgraded leading duo, Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr., flexing their muscles while aiming arrows and spears at their foes. Ram Charan here is even dressed to look like the Hindu deity, Ram. Likewise, the attach of Brahmastra: First part Shiva —Bollywood Very expensive movie ever – features its male lead, Ranbir Kapoor, holding a trichul (trident) as it depicts a modern reimagining of the Hindu deity Shiva.

In its effort to respond to growth religious and jingoist fervor in India, the formula denies the public the escape fantasy of a sweet and innocent love story. In a country struggling with misfortune, romantic comedies have soothed and healed its people for generations, and that is precisely what made Shah Rukh (the king of romance) a reigning superstar. “The media has always been a form of escape for many – to get away from reality and its burdens,” notes Anushree Aurangabadkar, a psychotherapist from Nagpur, explaining how the desire to indulge in romantic fantasies – as a means escape or otherwise – is a natural human tendency. “This need comes from several things: procreation, security, belonging… Humans love love.”

Unlike a thriller, magical fantasy or nationalistic storyline that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, a love story has universal appeal, according to Varun Grover, a writer with Masan, sacred gamesAnd Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to his credit. “Every story needs an emotional engine,” he says.

But beyond escapism, engaging in vicarious romances through our favorite on-screen couples is also an emotional necessity, especially in India’s cultural milieu, where love is limited to barriers. of caste, class and gender, and where attempts to break free are often encountered. with reprisals in the form of honor killings and public assaults. So, with real life denying a slew of Indians their chance to be romantic, Bollywood has always opened its arms to them – in characteristic Shah Rukh style – allowing them to bask in the glory of their romantic fantasies, work temporarily. “The only healthy way [for many Indians] to meet these needs is the world of outrageously flimsy fiction and corny poetry and lyrics of love, writing Soma Das, columnist with a master’s degree in clinical psychology.

The rise of testosterone-fueled nationalist cinema also diminishes the role of women – often reducing them to merely sex objects, love interests, or other plot devices that serve to further the male lead’s narrative. With the exception of Pathanealmost every successful box office release from India recently – including Pushpa, brahmastraAnd Sooryavanshi – attests to this. The Pathans the directors granted Deepika Padukone, her female lead, her own agency and story arc, but in almost every other film of this genre, women are reduced to plot devices guiding the men to their heroic destinies. , propelling their story arc of just revenge, or simply, playing the stereotypical love interest that holds them back from their nationalist duties.

That’s not to say that romantic Bollywood movies were, in any way, heights of feminism. In fact, they have been regularly criticized for normalizing harassment, condoning toxic relationships, and portraying gender-based violence as an expression of love, loyalty, and passion. But the female characters in those films were arguably more fleshed out and allowed for more of a modicum of agency than the current formula allows.

It is undoubtedly the success of Baahubali: the beginning in 2015 that set the standard for the new era of glorifying hypermasculinity and on-screen violence. Soon nationalism was brought into the mix. Each subsequent blockbuster film that has adhered to this formula has inspired more and more filmmakers to capitalize on the trend, especially with the recent string of pan-Indian films like RRR, KGF, VikramName, Shamshera, And liger join the club.

In the meantime, the relative failure of films like 83 And Lal Singh Chadha, which did not subscribe to the hypermasculine formula, reinforced the tendency of producers to stick to it. The genre’s popularity has also pushed films to delve into the intricacies of romance – like Gehraiyaan And darlings – to the niche realm of OTT platforms, albeit led by bankable stars.

Moreover, the normalization of men’s emotional vulnerability that Shah Rukh introduced to Bollywood through his characters, defying the “angry young man” trope, is lost in the land of men expressing suppressed emotions through fight scenes. choreographed. Unlike his previous hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and never say goodbye (2006) — or more recent like Chennai Express (2013) and Zero (2018) — Pathane, relied on Shah Rukh’s muscles rather than his emotionality to draw in the audience. In a country that continues to struggle with the ramifications of toxic masculinity, both in terms of crime rate and the deteriorating mental health of its male citizens, this fixation on hypermasculinity compounds the burden.

Before hypermasculine nationalism took over Bollywood, romances had begun to evolve both their characters and their narratives – even if their pacing and content were still not perfect. movies like My name is khan (2010), Daisy with a straw (2014), and The patient (2016) symbolized progress by presenting stories of love uniting couples across the barriers of religion, heteronormativity, caste and class. Bollywood had also shifted from urban romances to romantic comedies set in small towns, challenging the largely homogeneous metro culture that featured frequently in earlier films and paving the way for diverse languages, cultures and conflicts to dominate narratives. Ushering in an era of relatively honest portrayals of human life on screen, small town romances reflected the aspirations and challenges of middle class Indians from often overlooked parts of the country, laying the groundwork to bridge the gap between urban and rural. However, today’s slew of big-budget action movies, with their culturally ambiguous leads that flex their muscles in culturally ambiguous big cities, have ripped away the healthy space that small-town romances had carved out of our lives.

Through its love stories, Bollywood has nurtured our humanity for decades – laying the bricks for a brighter and more inclusive future for love. Grover thinks our love for romance reveals that despite our stance against people choosing love on their own terms in real life, we’re still human enough to be swayed by the possibilities of love on screens.

Indeed, cinema, as a medium, can be a powerful instrument of change. Rashi Bhargava, Assistant Professor of Sociology at (reputedly) Christ University in Bengaluru, believes so. East It’s possible that watching various representations of love – queer, inter-caste, inter-religious – play out on screen and become invested in the characters’ journeys, could inspire shifts in people’s mindset when It’s about approaching these couples in real life.

As such, the love stories are perhaps the final frontier against the mainstream chauvinist narrative.