Actor Tim Sizemore dies at 61 : NPR

Actor Tim Sizemore dies at 61
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tom Sizemore brought a magnetic intensity to many of the badass roles he played early in his career. Gruff and green-eyed, Sizemore appeared in many films now considered classics, perhaps the most famous of 1998. Saving Private Ryan. But the actor’s struggles with drug addiction and legal issues would overshadow his talent and career.
February 18, Sizemore was hospitalized and placed in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm. Sizemore remained in a coma until his death on Friday. The actor was 61 years old.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of not only a client, but also a great friend and mentor for almost 15 years,” Sizemore manager Charles Lago said in a statement. “Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. His courage and determination in the face of adversity have always been an inspiration to me. The last two These were great years for him and he was taking his life to a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend Tom Sizemore dearly.
Born in Detroit, Sizemore grew up watching movies with his mother. He became fascinated by Robert De Niro’s performance in Taxi driver, as he told the Decider site in 2022.
“I saw this movie every week for, like, two months when it was in theaters,” he said. “I saw it 11 weeks in a row. That’s when I started thinking, ‘Whatever they’re doing up there, I want to be a part of it. I want to do it.’ And I started to understand how to become an actor.”
Sizemore studied acting at Wayne State University and Temple University. After a period of waiting tables in New York while trying to carve out a career, he began to be cast in an impressive series of famous films.
From 1989, Sizemore appeared in small roles in Born July 4directed by Oliver Stone, then two first films by Kathryn Bigelow, Breaking point And Blue steel. Slowly Sizemore worked his way into bigger and bigger roles in Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man, Passenger 57, True Romance And born killers.
Youtube
He replaced Harvey Keitel in Devil in blue dress and supported his hero Robert De Niro as part of a criminal gang in Heat. Then in Saving Private RyanSizemore delivered the line that helps convince his group of traumatized army soldiers that finding their lost comrade might be the only decent thing they do during the ugliness of World War II.
But Sizemore’s life went off the rails after appearing in a few more massive Hollywood war movies, including Black Hawk Down And wearing pearls. He was convicted of assaulting his then-fiancée, Heidi Fleiss, known as “Hollywood Madam”, in 2003. He has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence, drug possession and domestic violence . And he allegedly behaved inappropriately with an 11-year-old girl on a film setaccording to some cast and crew members, though the claim was denied in 2020.
Sizemore managed to keep working. He starred in the lowest-grossing film of 2006. And several times he tried to get clean. When Sizemore appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010, he said it was his ninth stint in treatment and described his periods of sobriety as the happiest of his life.
By 2016, Sizemore was slowly returning to respectability, appearing as a guest on popular TV and streaming shows such as Lucifer, Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTHE twin peaks restart and Cobra Kai.
“I’m a pitcher, an older pitcher now, and I was throwing 98 mph and I still throw 98 mph when I play,” he told the Daily Mail the next year.
Sizemore’s brother Paul and twin sons Jayden and Jagger, 17, were by his side when he died, according to his manager.
