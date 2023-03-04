‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) Tom Sizemore, the Saving Private Ryan actor whose brilliant 1990s star burned under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He died Friday in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, Calif., his manager Charles Lago said.

Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in Natural Born Killers and the cult classic crime thriller Heat. But a serious substance addiction, allegations of abuse and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to prison.

As the global wave of the #MeToo movement in late 2017, Sizemore was also accused of groping an 11-year-old Utah girl on set in 2003. He called the allegations very disturbing, saying he would never touch a child in a way inappropriate. Charges have not been filed.

Despite the series of legal troubles, Sizemore had dozens of regular film and television credits, although his career never regained its former momentum. Aside from Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, most of his 21st century roles have come in low-budget, little-seen productions where he’s continued to play the gruff, tough guys he’s become famous for portraying.

I was a guy who had come from very little and made it to the top. I had the multimillion-dollar house, the Porsche, the restaurant I part-owned with Robert De Niro, the Detroit-born Sizemore wrote in his 2013 memoir, By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There. And now I had absolutely nothing.

The title of the book was taken from a line uttered by his character in Saving Private Ryan, a role for which he garnered buzz at the Oscars. But he wrote that success turned him into a spoiled movie star, an arrogant jerk and ultimately an addict hoping to die.

He racked up a string of domestic violence arrests. Sizemore was once married to actor Maeve Quinlan and was arrested on suspicion of beating her in 1997. While charges were dropped, the couple divorced in 1999.

Sizemore was convicted of abusing ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss in 2003 the same year he pleaded no contest and avoided trial in a separate abuse case and sentenced to prison. The Former Hollywood Lady testified that he punched her in the jaw at a hotel in Beverly Hills and beat her in New York to the point where they couldn’t attend the premiere of Black Hawk Down.

The sentencing judge said drug addiction was likely a catalyst, but that testimony revealed a man who had serious problems with women. Fleiss called Sizemore zero in a conversation with The Associated Press after his sentencing.

Sizemore apologized in a letter, saying he had been chastised and personal demons had taken over his life, although he later denied abusing her and accused her of faking a photo showing his bruises.

Fleiss also sued Sizemore, claiming she suffered emotional distress after threatening to have her own probation revoked. Fleiss had been convicted in 1994 of running an overpriced call girl ring. This lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms.

Sizemore was the subject of two workplace sexual harassment lawsuits related to the 2002 CBS show Robbery Homicide Division, in which he played a police detective. He was arrested as recently as 2016 in another domestic violence case.

Sizemore was jailed from August 2007 to January 2009 for failing numerous drug tests while on probation and after Bakersfield, Calif. authorities found methamphetamine in his car.

The gods are trying to tell me he doesn’t want me to use drugs because every time I do I get caught, Sizemore told the Bakersfield Californian in a prison interview.

sizeplus told the AP in 2013 that he believed his addiction was linked to the pitfalls of success. He struggled to maintain his emotional composure as he described a low point while looking in the mirror: I looked 100 years old. I had no relationship with my children; I had no job to talk about. I was living in a squat.

He appeared on reality TV show Celebrity Rehab and its spin-off Sober House, telling the AP he did the shows to receive help, but also in part to pay off accumulated debts that numbered in the millions.

Many of Sizemore’s late career films had a bent toward sci-fi, horror, or action: In 2022 alone, he starred in films with titles such as Impuratus, Night of the Tommyknockers, and Vampfather. But Sizemore still landed a few meaty roles, including on the Twin Peaks revival and guest stars on popular shows like Entourage and Hawaii Five-O.

A stuntman sued Sizemore and Paramount Pictures in 2016, claiming he was injured when the allegedly inebriated actor knocked him down while filming USAs Shooter. State Records Obtained by AP showed that Sizemore was only supposed to be seated in the stationary car and that he improvised at the end of the scene and drove off in his car. Sizemore was fired from Shooter, and the stuntmen’s lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms.

In addition to his film and television credits, he was part of the voice cast in the 2002 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. He also taught classes at the LA West Acting Studio, according to recent advertisements.

He is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, and his brother Paul, who were all by his side when he passed away.

I’ve led an interesting life, but I can’t tell you what I’d give to be the guy you know nothing about, Sizemore wrote in his memoir.