Entertainment
‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) Tom Sizemore, the Saving Private Ryan actor whose brilliant 1990s star burned under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He died Friday in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, Calif., his manager Charles Lago said.
Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in Natural Born Killers and the cult classic crime thriller Heat. But a serious substance addiction, allegations of abuse and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to prison.
As the global wave of the #MeToo movement in late 2017, Sizemore was also accused of groping an 11-year-old Utah girl on set in 2003. He called the allegations very disturbing, saying he would never touch a child in a way inappropriate. Charges have not been filed.
Despite the series of legal troubles, Sizemore had dozens of regular film and television credits, although his career never regained its former momentum. Aside from Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, most of his 21st century roles have come in low-budget, little-seen productions where he’s continued to play the gruff, tough guys he’s become famous for portraying.
I was a guy who had come from very little and made it to the top. I had the multimillion-dollar house, the Porsche, the restaurant I part-owned with Robert De Niro, the Detroit-born Sizemore wrote in his 2013 memoir, By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There. And now I had absolutely nothing.
The title of the book was taken from a line uttered by his character in Saving Private Ryan, a role for which he garnered buzz at the Oscars. But he wrote that success turned him into a spoiled movie star, an arrogant jerk and ultimately an addict hoping to die.
He racked up a string of domestic violence arrests. Sizemore was once married to actor Maeve Quinlan and was arrested on suspicion of beating her in 1997. While charges were dropped, the couple divorced in 1999.
Sizemore was convicted of abusing ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss in 2003 the same year he pleaded no contest and avoided trial in a separate abuse case and sentenced to prison. The Former Hollywood Lady testified that he punched her in the jaw at a hotel in Beverly Hills and beat her in New York to the point where they couldn’t attend the premiere of Black Hawk Down.
The sentencing judge said drug addiction was likely a catalyst, but that testimony revealed a man who had serious problems with women. Fleiss called Sizemore zero in a conversation with The Associated Press after his sentencing.
Sizemore apologized in a letter, saying he had been chastised and personal demons had taken over his life, although he later denied abusing her and accused her of faking a photo showing his bruises.
Fleiss also sued Sizemore, claiming she suffered emotional distress after threatening to have her own probation revoked. Fleiss had been convicted in 1994 of running an overpriced call girl ring. This lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms.
Sizemore was the subject of two workplace sexual harassment lawsuits related to the 2002 CBS show Robbery Homicide Division, in which he played a police detective. He was arrested as recently as 2016 in another domestic violence case.
Sizemore was jailed from August 2007 to January 2009 for failing numerous drug tests while on probation and after Bakersfield, Calif. authorities found methamphetamine in his car.
The gods are trying to tell me he doesn’t want me to use drugs because every time I do I get caught, Sizemore told the Bakersfield Californian in a prison interview.
sizeplus told the AP in 2013 that he believed his addiction was linked to the pitfalls of success. He struggled to maintain his emotional composure as he described a low point while looking in the mirror: I looked 100 years old. I had no relationship with my children; I had no job to talk about. I was living in a squat.
He appeared on reality TV show Celebrity Rehab and its spin-off Sober House, telling the AP he did the shows to receive help, but also in part to pay off accumulated debts that numbered in the millions.
Many of Sizemore’s late career films had a bent toward sci-fi, horror, or action: In 2022 alone, he starred in films with titles such as Impuratus, Night of the Tommyknockers, and Vampfather. But Sizemore still landed a few meaty roles, including on the Twin Peaks revival and guest stars on popular shows like Entourage and Hawaii Five-O.
A stuntman sued Sizemore and Paramount Pictures in 2016, claiming he was injured when the allegedly inebriated actor knocked him down while filming USAs Shooter. State Records Obtained by AP showed that Sizemore was only supposed to be seated in the stationary car and that he improvised at the end of the scene and drove off in his car. Sizemore was fired from Shooter, and the stuntmen’s lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms.
In addition to his film and television credits, he was part of the voice cast in the 2002 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. He also taught classes at the LA West Acting Studio, according to recent advertisements.
He is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, and his brother Paul, who were all by his side when he passed away.
I’ve led an interesting life, but I can’t tell you what I’d give to be the guy you know nothing about, Sizemore wrote in his memoir.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/tom-sizemore-dead-a9d2e27c5cc33e1e3fef2d368887d82a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Infrastructure development, key driver of the economy: PM
- ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61
- GC Tennis: Corsican tennis players have strong start | Sport
- Meet the plus-size models and influencers shaking up menswear
- How Russia’s War Made the United States a Dominant Energy Supplier
- Watch: Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant opens acting academy in Dubai – Reuters
- Trump’s responsibility on January 6 is too limited in the DOJ file
- Actor Tim Sizemore dies at 61 : NPR
- Michigan football CB DJ Turner 40-yard dash NFL scouting combine harvester
- Texas bills regulating drag shows broadly define them as inherently sexual
- Turkey’s opposition alliance split over anti-Erdogan candidate
- Boris Johnson may have misled Parliament over party door, MPs say