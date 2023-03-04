Twitter claims Salman Khan’s Dabangg fight scene copied RDJ’s Sherlock Holmes | Bollywood





A video comparing a Salman Khan-star Dabangg fight scene has surfaced on Twitter showing it to be a straight-up lift from Sherlock Holmes (2009) starring Robert Downey Jr. Both scenes show the main characters engaged in a boxing match with their fists, no gloves, and the moves are exactly the same. (Also read: Billi Billi teaser: Salman Khan shows off his bhangra moves alongside Pooja Hegde in this issue of Sukhbir. Show) The video was shared on Twitter with the caption: “Salman Khan has the exact same moves as Robert Downey Jr. No Sh*t Sherlock!!!” The montage is cheekily titled “Bhai of Baker Street”. With the 2009 film at the top and the Hindi film at the bottom, the video shows just how influential Guy Ritchie’s film is to Dabangg. Although some elements are changed, the boxing moves are similar. Salman hits Sonu Sood in exactly the same way as the Hollywood movie. Comments on Twitter praised the original’s fight sequence. One fan wrote: “The way this scene was placed in Sherlock Holmes was extraordinarily superb, Robert’s fast and slow movement justifying the shot brilliantly.” Another pointed out, “Bollywood baas copy paste pe hi chalta hain, koi originality koi creativity nehi (Bollywood only works on copy paste, there is no originality or creativity).” Prior to the film’s release, Salman told Open magazine about his character Chulbul Pandey who does exactly what he wants. He shared, “I had a feeling he was an amazing character. He had all the nuances. He’s angry, comedian, romantic and it all comes together. He’s tough, but loveable. People want to be him. You laugh with him, you feel good when he’s angry and when he takes bribes, it doesn’t matter. Directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, the film introduced Salman’s iconic character, Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with the film. Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahie Gill and Sonu were also part of the set. Arbaaz was also the film’s producer. The action-comedy was released on September 10, 2010 and became the biggest grosser of the year. It also won six Filmfare Awards, including Best Picture and Best Female Debut for Sonakshi.

