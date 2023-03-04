Entertainment
Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, dead at 61
CNN
—
Tom Sizemore, an actor best known for his work in hit movies like Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers and Heat, has died, his rep Charles Lago confirmed to CNN on Friday.
He was 61 years old.
The actor was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm in mid-February, Lago told CNN at the time.
Sizemore died peacefully in his sleep at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., with his two sons and brother, Paul Sizemore, by his side, Lago said in a statement released on behalf of the family.
I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom, Paul Sizemore said in the statement. He was larger than life. He influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, generous and could entertain you endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and I will always miss him.
On Monday, the Sizemores family said doctors informed them there was no more hope and recommended an end-of-life decision due to his medical condition, according to a released statement.
We ask for his family’s privacy during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. It was a difficult time for them.
Born in Detroit, Sizemore made a name for himself in Hollywood playing badass.
He had his first small role in the 1989 Oliver Stone film Born on the 4th of July and marked his break from television playing Sgt. Vinnie Ventresca in the ABC series China Beach.
Sizemore followed this with performances in various films, including Point Break in 1991, True Romance in 1993, Natural Born Killers in 1994, and Strange Days in 1995.
His starring role as Bat Masterson in Kevin Costners Wyatt Earp’s West won Sizemore accolades. He then had other major roles in Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down, both released in 2001.
He was perhaps best known for his role as Sgt. Mike Horvath in the 1998 World War II film Saving Private Ryan.
Sizemore recently appeared in the Netflix series Cobra Kai and the independent supernatural film, Impuratus.
Sizemore’s on-screen fame has at times been overshadowed by coverage of his off-screen life.
Struggling with drug addiction for years, in 2003 he was convicted of domestic violence against former girlfriend and Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. He had other legal issues and appeared on the VH1 Celebrity Rehab series with Dr. Drew in 2010.
That same year, he told CNN Larry King that he had been addicted to cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Sizemore later talked about starring in comedy series Barbee Rehab in 2022 interview with Decision Maker and he was asked if he had any hesitation in taking on the role.
There was, but it was so awkward and so not like rehab that I got over it, Sizemore said with a laugh at the time. Besides, it wasn’t about drugs. It’s about obsessions, compulsions and Barbees!
In the same interview, Sizemore reflects on seeing magic in films like The Wizard of Oz as a child and later as a teenager while watching Taxi Driver.
I saw this movie every week for, like, two months when it was in theaters. I saw him eleven weeks in a row, Sizemore said. That’s when I started thinking, whatever they’re doing up there, I want to be a part of it. I want to do that.
