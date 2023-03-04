Beyond Bollywood – The 15th Houston Indian Film Festival celebrates in style





From a phenomenal opening sequence featuring a NASA astronaut welcoming the audience to the 15e Houston Indian Film Festival, featured screenings of 3 world premieres and an Oscar-nominated film, Q&A with filmmakers, an elegant awards night and sit-down dinner at the Asia Society Texas Center, the guests were treated to what was fittingly billed as one of Houston’s top 4 events in Q1 2023. The Festival presented several strong films, as diverse as the Indian diaspora. Among the premier contemporary films screened in the modern Brown Theatre, anything that breathes directed by Shaunak Sen received the 2023 IFFH Jury Prize for Best Documentary Film. He is also in the running for an Oscar at the next 95e Oscars. The narrator, director Ananth Mahadevans, a wise and mischievous film about art, traditions, love and, of course, storytelling, won the 2023 IFFH Jury Prize for Best Feature Film. In her acceptance, Ananth said the film was a tribute to Satyajit Ray on the centenary of his birth. Readydirected by Jayesh Jaidka, won the 2023 IFFH Jury Prize for Best Short Film, made a strong cinematic statement as a psychological drama. feel, Director Vivek Anchalias received a 2023 IFFH Special Jury Recognition Award for his realistic portrayal of migration in a small hill town. The Festival also honored Gordon Quan with a Humanitarian Award and actor, director, producer Deven Varma with a Life Achievement Award. The festival itself is the brainchild of founder Sutapa Ghosh whose vision is to look beyond Bollywood and introduce Houstonians to Indian cinema. According to Ghosh, voted one of 100 most creative people in Texas, the Houston Indian Film Festival is for anyone looking for quality cinema. Houston has become a very diverse and multicultural city. The culinary scene, the cultural scene, over the last 15 years has changed remarkably. It’s an Indian film festival, but it’s for all human beings. Several members of the local Consular Corps were present throughout the Festival. The decade and partnership with the Asia Society Texas Center provided a stunning backdrop for the 3-day festival from February 23-25, 2023. In addition to film screenings, the festival featured live Q&A sessions with filmmakers, enchanting music by the Moodafaruka band, elegant decorations by Decor Acocktails and seated dinner in formal attire Verandah Progressive Indian Cuisine and live entertainment from Rhythm India Bollywood Dance Company who performed a live mix of jaw-dropping dances including the song Naatu-Naatu which was also nominated for an Oscar. Governor Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent congratulatory letters to the Festival on its 15e anniversary and a proclamation to Sutapa Ghosh, founder of the Houston Indian Film Festival. Congressional Representatives Wesley Hunt and Al Green also recognized Ms. Ghosh for her lifelong contributions to arts, culture and business in Houston and Texas.

