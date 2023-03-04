Tom Sizemore dead: ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor was 61





The actor starred in beloved ’90s films like ‘Heat’ and ‘True Romance’ but has drawn attention to various legal issues and allegations.

Tom Sizemore, the actor who played supporting roles in dozens of beloved ’90s films like ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Heat,’ died on Friday March 3 in Los Angeles after being removed from the system of survival. Variety first confirmed the news. Sizemore’s death comes more than a week after the actor suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm at his home and was hospitalized in critical condition. Monday was reported that Sizemore’s family were making end-of-life decisions for the actor on the recommendation of his doctors, who believed there was “no hope left” for a cure. He was 61 years old. Sizemore is best known for his work as a character actor in the 90s, making appearances in acclaimed and award-winning films like “Born on the Fourth of July”, “Point Break”, “True Romance”, “Natural Born Killers”. “, “Heat” and “Strange Days”. He was best known for his role in “Saving Private Ryan” as Mike Horvath, the loyal second-in-command and longtime friend of Tom Hanks’ Captain John H. Miller. In 2001 he appeared in the films “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk Down”. Related Related During the 2000s, however, Sizemore drew attention to various legal issues and accusations and allegations of sexual abuse or domestic violence against him. In 2017, a Hollywood Reporter investigation uncovered allegations of sexual abuse by Sizemore while filming the 2005 film ‘Born Killers’. Sizemore was accused of assaulting an unnamed 11-year-old child actor on the set of the film, various members of the team claiming he was pulled from production after the incident, although he later returned to production for reshoots. sizeplus denied the allegations. The alleged victim, then 26 years old, filed a complaint a year later, but it was dismissed in 2020 and Sizemore continued to deny all allegations. Sizemore – who revealed in a 2010 episode of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” that he had struggled with substance abuse issues since he was 15 – has also been convicted or arrested for numerous incidents of domestic violence and abuse during his career. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend, prostitution ring manager and media personality Heidi Fleiss. He faced two more domestic violence charges in 2017 against another ex-girlfriend, plead no dispute receive 36 months probation and 30 days of community service. In 2005, he served seven months in prison after repeatedly failing drug tests while on probation, and he was arrested. two additional time in 2007 and 2019 for possession of illegal narcotics. Sizemore was born in 1961 in Detroit, Michigan. Her father was a lawyer, while her mother worked in Detroit city government. He attended Wayne State University and Temple University before pursuing a professional acting career. In addition to film work, he has also appeared on television in recurring and guest roles for shows like “China Beach,” “CSI: Miami,” “Crash,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Hawaii Five- 0”. In 2017, he played the recurring role of insurance agent Anthony Sinclair in the acclaimed revival of “Twin Peaks”, “The Return”. During the 2000s, he remained active in film, appearing in dozens of low-budget independent projects each year. Outside of film and television, he voiced the main villain, Sonny Forelli, in the 2002 video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.” From 1996 to 1999, Sizemore was married to “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “South of Nowhere” actor Maeve Quinlan. He is survived by his two sons, whom he had with his former partner Janelle McIntire. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

