



In 2008, Bollywood turned a new page with a Hindi film reaching Rs 100 crore net in India and the box office hasn’t been the same since then. 15 years later, in 2023, a Hindi film has now set new benchmarks by hitting Rs 500 crore in India. Here is an overview of the list of 11 Bollywood Movies That Created Crore Clubs In India from Rs 1 crore to Rs 500 crore:

##JUMPLINK## Rs 1 Crore Club



Bombay Talkies The first Indian film to collect Rs 1 crore at the domestic box office is Ashok Kumars 1943 classic The kismet. It was also the first Indian film to achieve blockbuster status at the box office. Directed by Gyaan Mukherjee, the film also starred Mumtaz Shanti. Rs 5 Crore Club



Sterling Investment Company The first film to reach Rs 5 crore in India is the all-time classic K Asifs Mughal-E-Azam (1960) with Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. Clubs Rs 10 Crore and Rs 15 Crore



Beak films In 1975, Indian cinema took a big leap forward at the box office when Ramesh Sippys Sholay starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan became the first film to reach Rs 10 crore at the box office and even surpassed the Rs 15 crore mark by the end of its lifespan. Rs 20 Crore and Rs 50 Crore clubs



Rajshree Productions Sooraj Barjatya’s all-time blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit was the first film to reach the Rs 20 crore and Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Club Rs 75 Crore



Zee Studios Often touted as India’s biggest blockbuster, Anil Sharmas Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was the first film to break the Rs 75 crore mark at the domestic box office. Club Rs 100 Crore



Gita Arts The Movie That Changed Indian Box Office Forever, AR Action Thriller Murugadoss Ghajini (2008) starring Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan and Pradeep Rawat became the first film in Indian cinema history to reach a century at the domestic box office. Rs 150 Crore and Rs 200 Crore clubs



Vinod Chopra Movies With Ghaijini, AamirKhans box office dominance began the following year he established Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore club at the domestic box office with Rajkumar Hiranis 3 idiots (2009) with R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rs 250 Crore Club



Yash Raj Movies Four years later, in 2013, Aamir set up the Rs 250 crore club with Yash Raj Films Dhoom 3 with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Club Rs 300 Crore



Vinod Chopra Movies In 2014, Aamir rocked the box office again and created the Rs 300 crore club with Rajkumar Hiranis PACK with Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Dutt. Club Rs 350 Crore



Aamir Khan Productions Aamir Khan’s latest big blockbuster and biggest grosser Dangal directed by Nitesh Tiwari was the first film to surpass the Rs 350 crore mark. Rs 400 Crore, Rs 450 Crore and Rs 500 Crore Clubs



Yash Raj Movies Shah Rukh Khan rocked the box office and topped Rs 400 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 500 crore with his latest all-time blockbuster Pathane. The film has currently collected Rs 511 crore in Hindi and around Rs 530 crore including Tamil and Telugu versions in India. Currently, the film also has the potential to create a Rs 550 crore club at the domestic box office.

