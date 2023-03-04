11 aesthetic Holi scenes in Bollywood movies that have become one of the most memorable moments in Indian pop culture!

Since Bollywood and festivals always go hand in hand, here are some classic Holi scenes in Bollywood movies that are always cherished and watched with a smile!

As Indians, we love our festivals and we love watching Bollywood movies. The one thing two of our most favorite things have in common is the feeling of looking forward to them. Every year we look forward to playing Holi with our friends and family. Holi brings color into our monotonous black and white daily lives and is a sign of happiness and joy. In the same way, films are also highly anticipated in our country, it goes without saying that when you mix the two, you have a formula for an up-and-coming artist. Holi has been beautifully portrayed in movies over the years. And even though the Holi scenes in Bollywood bear no resemblance to the way we actually play Holi IRL, it’s still a stress reliever to watch our screens filled with color with the main protagonists wearing all-white outfits, their hair flying in slow motion and an explosion of colors everywhere.

Festivals can be a great way to take the plot further without it feeling too drawn out, and Holi has always been placed at the right time in a story. Whether it’s introducing a new character, showing the love blossoming between the protagonists, portraying the feeling of togetherness, or simply wrapping up a movie. While most Holi scenes in Hindi movies are songs, they still bring out the essence of the story and help the audience connect with the characters. And if nothing else, we love our songs and don’t mind getting lost in the movie world.

Here are some of our favorite Holi scenes from Bollywood movies that just added to our festival excitement!

Ram Leela

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been a master at showing Indian festivals in his films. He made a world of his own. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is one of the best examples of its quality. Besides the movie having a great story and being so critically acclaimed, one of the scenes that stood out was when they have a Holi celebration. The song Lahu Muh Lag Gaya is the first meeting between RAM (Ranveer Singh) And Leela (Deepika Padukone) and we absolutely loved how they shamelessly expressed their desires for each other through color.

Bride of Badrinath

An energetic track full of color, fun and amazing choreography is sure to win our hearts. The title song that comes at the end of the movie has nothing to do with the story as such, just a Holi song meant to be enjoyed.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

We don’t think there’s anyone who can resist dancing Balam Pichakri of this movie. It’s the first time we see Naina let loose and have fun and it’s a major twist in the story. The song still tops the charts even years after the film’s release.

Raanjhana

Raanjhana was Dhanushhis first film in Bollywood. There is a moment in the film where sonam puts color on him and everything about this scene is so endearing. Dhanush brings out his sense of one-sided love at this time.

Dhadak

The title track of Dhadaks shows Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor) And Madhukars (Ishaan Khattar) blossoming young love as the two play Holi against the beautiful backdrop of Udaipur.

Rab and Jodi’s children

This is probably one of the most subtle and underrated Holi scenes. This (Anouchka Sharma) who just lost her father, can’t really celebrate the party but a little moment she has with Surinder (Shahrukh Khan) where she only applies a little color to him, shows how much she misses being funny herself for a split second and how adorable he reacts to it. The scene is so heartwarming to watch because of course it takes place in the middle of the melodious song Autumn Autumn of the movie.

Padmavat

The chemistry between Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) And Raja Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) in the song which is literally called holi must obviously be very romantic and very Sanjay Leela Bhansali as. In the scene, we see the queen putting gulaal on her king as he sits on the swing.

Sholay

Probably Bollywood’s most iconic film, Sholay had high drama when the day of Holi arrived in the movie. Characters are shown grooving to the song’s melody Holi Ke Din and then a fire takes over a carousel and the plot thickens when Gabbar descends on Ramgarh.

Mohabbatein

This film represents the good spirit of Holi which is a festival where people forget their differences and give a fresh start to their relationship. And Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) uses the opportunity to convince the extremely strict director of the college Narayan Shankar (Amitab Bachchan) to let students play Holi off campus.

garden

Have two Bollywood legends South Malini And Amitabh Bachchan Sharing screen space at Baghban and doing a Holi song together will always be an iconic scene to watch. Holi Khele Raghuvera has always been a staple song for this festival.

War

A song called Jai Jai Shivshankar of the film features a dance between two of Bollywood’s most talented dancers, Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff. The song is a revamped version of the old song of the same name and it played Rajesh Khanna And Mumtaz

Series

Another Bollywood classic is the 1981 romantic dramaSeries featuring Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha which tells the story of two lovers torn between their love and their duty to their families. In the iconic song Rank Barséthe film captures the essence of the festival which is etched in the hearts of every generation and any Holi celebration is incomplete without this song.

Which of these scenes is your favorite Bollywood Holi scene? Let us know in the comments below!

