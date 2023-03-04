Entertainment
11 aesthetic Holi scenes in Bollywood movies that have become one of the most memorable moments in Indian pop culture!
Since Bollywood and festivals always go hand in hand, here are some classic Holi scenes in Bollywood movies that are always cherished and watched with a smile!
As Indians, we love our festivals and we love watching Bollywood movies. The one thing two of our most favorite things have in common is the feeling of looking forward to them. Every year we look forward to playing Holi with our friends and family. Holi brings color into our monotonous black and white daily lives and is a sign of happiness and joy. In the same way, films are also highly anticipated in our country, it goes without saying that when you mix the two, you have a formula for an up-and-coming artist. Holi has been beautifully portrayed in movies over the years. And even though the Holi scenes in Bollywood bear no resemblance to the way we actually play Holi IRL, it’s still a stress reliever to watch our screens filled with color with the main protagonists wearing all-white outfits, their hair flying in slow motion and an explosion of colors everywhere.
Festivals can be a great way to take the plot further without it feeling too drawn out, and Holi has always been placed at the right time in a story. Whether it’s introducing a new character, showing the love blossoming between the protagonists, portraying the feeling of togetherness, or simply wrapping up a movie. While most Holi scenes in Hindi movies are songs, they still bring out the essence of the story and help the audience connect with the characters. And if nothing else, we love our songs and don’t mind getting lost in the movie world.
Also Read: Fashion Bloggers Share Their Holi-Inspired White Outfit
Here are some of our favorite Holi scenes from Bollywood movies that just added to our festival excitement!
Ram Leela
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been a master at showing Indian festivals in his films. He made a world of his own. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is one of the best examples of its quality. Besides the movie having a great story and being so critically acclaimed, one of the scenes that stood out was when they have a Holi celebration. The song Lahu Muh Lag Gaya is the first meeting between RAM (Ranveer Singh) And Leela (Deepika Padukone) and we absolutely loved how they shamelessly expressed their desires for each other through color.
Bride of Badrinath
An energetic track full of color, fun and amazing choreography is sure to win our hearts. The title song that comes at the end of the movie has nothing to do with the story as such, just a Holi song meant to be enjoyed.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
We don’t think there’s anyone who can resist dancing Balam Pichakri of this movie. It’s the first time we see Naina let loose and have fun and it’s a major twist in the story. The song still tops the charts even years after the film’s release.
Raanjhana
Raanjhana was Dhanushhis first film in Bollywood. There is a moment in the film where sonam puts color on him and everything about this scene is so endearing. Dhanush brings out his sense of one-sided love at this time.
Dhadak
The title track of Dhadaks shows Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor) And Madhukars (Ishaan Khattar) blossoming young love as the two play Holi against the beautiful backdrop of Udaipur.
Rab and Jodi’s children
This is probably one of the most subtle and underrated Holi scenes. This (Anouchka Sharma) who just lost her father, can’t really celebrate the party but a little moment she has with Surinder (Shahrukh Khan) where she only applies a little color to him, shows how much she misses being funny herself for a split second and how adorable he reacts to it. The scene is so heartwarming to watch because of course it takes place in the middle of the melodious song Autumn Autumn of the movie.
Padmavat
The chemistry between Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) And Raja Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) in the song which is literally called holi must obviously be very romantic and very Sanjay Leela Bhansali as. In the scene, we see the queen putting gulaal on her king as he sits on the swing.
Sholay
Probably Bollywood’s most iconic film, Sholay had high drama when the day of Holi arrived in the movie. Characters are shown grooving to the song’s melody Holi Ke Din and then a fire takes over a carousel and the plot thickens when Gabbar descends on Ramgarh.
Mohabbatein
This film represents the good spirit of Holi which is a festival where people forget their differences and give a fresh start to their relationship. And Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) uses the opportunity to convince the extremely strict director of the college Narayan Shankar (Amitab Bachchan) to let students play Holi off campus.
garden
Have two Bollywood legends South Malini And Amitabh Bachchan Sharing screen space at Baghban and doing a Holi song together will always be an iconic scene to watch. Holi Khele Raghuvera has always been a staple song for this festival.
War
A song called Jai Jai Shivshankar of the film features a dance between two of Bollywood’s most talented dancers, Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff. The song is a revamped version of the old song of the same name and it played Rajesh Khanna And Mumtaz
Series
Another Bollywood classic is the 1981 romantic dramaSeries featuring Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha which tells the story of two lovers torn between their love and their duty to their families. In the iconic song Rank Barséthe film captures the essence of the festival which is etched in the hearts of every generation and any Holi celebration is incomplete without this song.
Which of these scenes is your favorite Bollywood Holi scene? Let us know in the comments below!
For more entertainment content follow us @socialketchupbinge
|
Sources
2/ https://www.socialketchup.in/holi-scenes-in-bollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Disagreement in the Turkish opposition over the presidential candidate
- 11 aesthetic Holi scenes in Bollywood movies that have become one of the most memorable moments in Indian pop culture!
- Stephen A. Smith claims NHL dismissive comments were a joke
- How a 19th century French work jacket became a modern staple
- 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands – EMSC
- Trump collaborates on a song with the defendants of January 6
- Palo Alto Native Son Thinks His Hometown Will Kill Us All
- ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61
- Cleveland State Women’s Tennis continues Spring Slate against West Virginia & Howard Athletics
- Gayle King surprises Angela Bassett with ‘Proud Mary’ dress
- Hear the voice of ‘Jihadi John’ on ISIS
- More bullish than ever on India’s progress: Bill Gates after meeting PM Modi