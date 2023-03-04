Actor Tom Sizemore dies during weeks of sleep after brain aneurysm | Ents & Arts News





Actor Tom Sizemore died in his sleep in hospital weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm, his manager has said. Charles Lago said: “I am very saddened by the loss of not only a client but also a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. “Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. “His courage and determination in the face of adversity have always been an inspiration to me. “The last two years have been great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. “He loved his sons and his family. “I will miss my friend Tom Sizemore very much.” Sizemore, 61 years old, suffered a brain aneurysm following a stroke in the early hours of February 18, collapsing at his Los Angeles home before being taken to hospital by ambulance. Since then, he had been in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care. “Messages of support and love” He never regained consciousness, Mr Lago said, adding that he died in his sleep with his brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger, 17, by his side. Mr Lago said: “The Sizemore family have been heartened by the hundreds of messages of support and love shown to their son, brother and father. “They are asking for confidentiality during this difficult time and I ask that those wishes be respected.” Picture:

Tom Sizemore and Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan. Photo: David James/Dreamworks/Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

There will be a private cremation service for the family with a larger “celebration of life event” scheduled in a few weeks, Mr Lago said. Writing on social media, License to Kill and The Goonies actor Robert Davi paid tribute to Sizemore, saying he was “saddened to hear” the news. Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “His family has my prayers – Tom and I were friends I knew from his suffering and his struggle with addiction – he was a tremendous talent – Many families are suffering from grief and loss. tragedy of this disease and we are not doing enough!” A “spoiled movie star” and an “arrogant fool” Sizemore became a star in the films Natural Born Killers and Heat, before moving on to blockbusters such as Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down. But he struggled with addiction during his acting career, having been arrested several times for driving under the influence and possessing drugs. He was also arrested more than once for domestic violence, including against his girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, for which he was convicted. Sizemore was also the subject of two workplace sexual harassment lawsuits related to the 2002 CBS show Robbery Homicide Division. He wrote in a 2013 memoir that success had made him a “spoiled movie star”, an “arrogant fool” and “an addict hoping to die”. He also wrote, “I’ve led an interesting life, but I can’t tell you what I’d give to be the guy you knew nothing about.”

