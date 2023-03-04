Connect with us

‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61

 


Tom Sizemore, a talented but troubled actor who made a career out of playing tough guys but struggled to stay on the right side of the law, has died aged 61, his manager announced on Friday.

He suffered a brain aneurysm in February and was taken off life support on Friday, days after doctors concluded nothing more could be done for him, Charles Lago said.

It is with great sadness and grief that I must announce that 61-year-old actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (Tom Sizemore) died peacefully in his sleep today at St Josephs Hospital in Burbank, according to a statement. .

His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger (17) were by his side. The actor worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names over a decades-long career, but away from the screen he led an often troubled life, battling addiction and enduring spells in prison.

Born in Detroit in 1961, Sizemore worked as an actor in New York City in the 1980s and first rose to prominence with a role in the 1989 Oliver Stones film Born on the 4th of July.

Throughout the 1990s, he appeared in such films as True Romance, written by Quentin Tarantino, and the Stones violent cult film Natural Born Killers.

But it was for his role in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic Saving Private Ryan that he caught the mainstream’s attention, playing Tom Hanks’ second-in-command in a small band. of soldiers sent to bring home a soldier whose three brothers had already died.

The film received a Best Picture Oscar nomination and the stars, which also included Matt Damon, were nominated for Outstanding Cast by the Screen Actors Guild.

A few years later, he was part of an ensemble that included Ewan McGregor and Tom Hardy in Ridley Scotts Black Hawk Down, about a botched military operation in Somalia.

His acting was frequently applauded and his artistry was widely admired by his professional colleagues.

