‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, a talented but troubled actor who made a career out of playing tough guys but struggled to stay on the right side of the law, has died aged 61, his manager announced on Friday.
He suffered a brain aneurysm in February and was taken off life support on Friday, days after doctors concluded nothing more could be done for him, Charles Lago said.
It is with great sadness and grief that I must announce that 61-year-old actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (Tom Sizemore) died peacefully in his sleep today at St Josephs Hospital in Burbank, according to a statement. .
His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger (17) were by his side. The actor worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names over a decades-long career, but away from the screen he led an often troubled life, battling addiction and enduring spells in prison.
Born in Detroit in 1961, Sizemore worked as an actor in New York City in the 1980s and first rose to prominence with a role in the 1989 Oliver Stones film Born on the 4th of July.
Throughout the 1990s, he appeared in such films as True Romance, written by Quentin Tarantino, and the Stones violent cult film Natural Born Killers.
But it was for his role in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic Saving Private Ryan that he caught the mainstream’s attention, playing Tom Hanks’ second-in-command in a small band. of soldiers sent to bring home a soldier whose three brothers had already died.
The film received a Best Picture Oscar nomination and the stars, which also included Matt Damon, were nominated for Outstanding Cast by the Screen Actors Guild.
A few years later, he was part of an ensemble that included Ewan McGregor and Tom Hardy in Ridley Scotts Black Hawk Down, about a botched military operation in Somalia.
His acting was frequently applauded and his artistry was widely admired by his professional colleagues.
Personal issues
But Sizemore’s off-screen life just kept unfolding.
He blamed prolific drug use, including crystal meth, heroin and cocaine, for some of his darkest episodes.
In 2003, he was convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend and spent eight months in jail.
Drug possession landed him in trouble with the law on several occasions over the next few years, at least once resulting in more prison sentences.
In 2017, he did not contest other domestic violence charges.
Despite his personal issues, he continued to work, appearing on television standards including Hawaii Five-O and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
On February 18, he collapsed at his Los Angeles home after suffering a stroke and subsequent aneurysm. He had since been in intensive care.
Lago said he was going to miss his great friend. Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. His courage and determination in the face of adversity have always been an inspiration to me.
The actor’s brother, who was with him when he died, said he was deeply saddened.
He was larger than life. He influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, generous and could entertain you endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and I will always miss him.
