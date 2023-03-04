Tom Sizemore, actor who saved Private Ryan, dies at 61





Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Tom Sizemore, an actor known for roles such as Mike Horvath in the 1998s Saving Private Ryan and detective Jack Scagnetti in the years 1994 born killers as well as his domestic violence issues and a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him, died after being removed from life support. It is with great sadness and grief that I must announce that 61-year-old actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (Tom Sizemore) passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Josephs Hospital in Burbank, the Sizemores manager Charles Lago in a statement on Friday. For Variety. His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger (17) were by his side. On February 18, Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm which left him in critical condition, Lago previously confirmed. Then, on February 28, Lago released a statement confirming that Sizemores’ doctors had confirmed he would not live. Doctors informed his family that there was no more hope and recommended an end-of-life decision, Lagos statement, obtained by Variety, said. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a new statement will be released on Wednesday. Well-known for being seen as a badass in and out of film, Sizemore rose to fame in the 90s and early 2000s, mostly for action movies like wearing pearls. He was known for his roles in war movies like Saving Private Ryan And Black Hawk Down, which capitalized on the courage of the actors. In 2000, the actor was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in the HBO film Witness protection, in which he played a criminal whose family is forced into the witness protection program. Throughout his life, Sizemore struggled with drug addiction. In 2003, he was convicted of physically assaulting his former girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. The two later appeared on Celebrity Rehab together. Additionally, in 2017, sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that in 2003 Sizemore was sent home from the whole of born killers due to allegations of sexual assault by an 11-year-old girl. The girl then filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, which was dismissed.

