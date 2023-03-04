Tom Sizemore dead: ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor was 61





Tom Sizemore has died after being taken off life support, his manager Charles Lago has confirmed to Variety Friday. The 61-year-old actor suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18. “It is with great sadness and grief that I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’), aged 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank,” Lago said in a statement. “Her brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger (17) were by her side.” Lago previously said on Feb. 27 that “doctors have advised his family that there is no more hope and have recommended an end-of-life decision.” On February 18, Sizemore collapsed in his Los Angeles home and was taken to hospital by paramedics. There, doctors determined that he had suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke. Sizemore had remained in critical condition since then and had been in a coma under intensive care. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” his brother Paul Sizemore said in a statement. “He was larger than life. He influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, generous and could entertain you endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and I will always miss him. Born in Detroit on November 29, 1961, Sizemore moved to New York to continue acting in the 80s. One of his first credits came in 1989 with an appearance in Oliver Stone’s best nominee “Born on the 4th of July “. Known for playing the badass, he shot to fame in the 1990s with films like ‘Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man’, ‘Passenger 57’, ‘True Romance’ and ‘Natural Born Killers’. He got his big break in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war movie “Saving Private Ryan,” in which he played Tech Sgt. Mike Horvath. “Saving Private Ryan” went on to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Along with his co-stars, which included Tom Hanks and Matt Damon, Sizemore received a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. During his career, Sizemore has worked with directors such as Michael Mann, Martin Scorsese, Peter Hyams, Carl Franklin, Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott and Michael Bay. Sizemore was also a convicted molester. In 2003 he was convicted of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, and in 2017 Sizemore did not contest two domestic violence charges after he was arrested months earlier on suspicion of assaulting his wife. partner. In 2005, Sizemore was sentenced to several months in prison after he was caught faking a urine test. In 2007 he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and in 2019 he was arrested for possession of “various illegal narcotics”. Sizemore has gone public with his substance abuse struggles, appearing on “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” and “Dr. Phil” to discuss his legal issues. In 1998, the actor shared that his “Heat” and “Witness to the Mob” co-star Robert De Niro personally helped Sizemore get into drug rehabilitation. In 2013, the actor released a memoir detailing his career and personal battle with addiction, titled “By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There.” Sizemore is survived by his two children, Jagger and Jayden. There will be a private cremation service for the Sizemore family, with a larger celebration of the life event scheduled in a few weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/tom-sizemore-taken-off-life-support-brain-aneurysm-1235538021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos