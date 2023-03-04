Actor Tom Sizemore, known for his badass roles and scandal, dies at 61

March 3 (Reuters) – Actor Tom Sizemore, known as much for his struggles with drug addiction and run-ins with the law as for his badass roles in films such as ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Black Hawk Down’ , died Friday at age 61, said his manager, Charles Lago.

Sizemore, who was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18, died in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, Calif., Lago said in a statement Friday.

A native of Detroit, where his mother worked for the city’s ombudsman and his father was a lawyer and professor of philosophy, Sizemore attended Wayne State University and earned a graduate degree in theater from Temple University in Philadelphia.

As an aspiring actor in New York, waiting tables and performing in plays, Sizemore got his first break when director Oliver Stone cast him in a small role as the #1 vet in the 1989 anti-war film “Born on the 4th of July”.

Other supporting roles followed in the early 1990s, leading to a string of higher-profile work playing tough detectives in films such as Stone’s 1994 mass murder drama “Natural Born Killers,” the dark mystery 1995’s “Devil in a Blue Dress” and 1995’s cyberpunk thriller “Strange Days.”

He also landed major supporting roles as frontier gunman Bat Masterson in Kevin Costner’s 1994 western “Wyatt Earp,” a violent sidekick to Robert De Niro’s career criminal in the 1995 ensemble heist film “Heat”, and a paramedic with a messianic complex in Martin Scorsese. 1999 psychodrama “Bringing Out the Dead”.

Sizemore’s first big starring role came in the 1997 horror thriller “The Relic,” again playing a police detective. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 as Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for Television for his role as a snitch in “Witness Protection.”

But he’s best remembered for playing battle-hardened soldiers in two films – Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War II epic “Saving Private Ryan” and Ridley Scott’s 2001 portrayal of the ill-fated raid of the United States. American army in 1993 in Mogadishu, Somalia, “Black Hawk Down”. “

On television, Sizemore won acclaim for his starring role as a police detective in the short-lived CBS television drama “Robbery Homicide Division.” Previously, he had a recurring role on the ABC network’s Vietnam War drama “China Beach,” playing an enlisted man who falls in love with star Dana Delany’s character.

Actor Tom Sizemore attends the premiere of the film ‘The Expendables 3’ in Los Angeles August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Through it all, Sizemore’s career has been largely overshadowed by personal turmoil resulting from his admitted long-standing battles with drug addiction, which saw him in and out of prison and undergoing drug treatment, and a relationship with a former Hollywood madam, Heidi Fleiss.

He was convicted in 2003 of domestic violence against Fleiss during their stormy year-long romance, resulting in a six-month prison sentence.

Fleiss, who had served time in prison for running a call girl ring in the 1990s for Hollywood’s rich and famous, testified that Sizemore stubbed out a cigarette for him and once threw it to the ground in front his home.

Sizemore, who denied the charges but did not testify at his trial, said in a letter to the judge that he had “allowed my personal demons to take over my life”. The then 41-year-old actor also wrote that he was “convinced that if I hadn’t been under the influence of drugs, I would have been behaviorally controlled”.

A separate conviction for methamphetamine possession led to a court-ordered rehab.

In 2005, he was jailed for violating the terms of his probation following convictions for domestic violence and meth by failing a urine drug test when he was caught using a prosthetic penis, called Whizzinator, to simulate the results.

Sizemore’s probation was reinstated after he checked himself into a mental hospital for treatment of chronic depression and drug addiction which a doctor said the actor had battled for years.

He was arrested again on suspicion of domestic violence in 2016 and the following year pleaded no contest, the legal equivalent of guilt in California, and was sentenced to three years probation.

In 2010, Sizemore turned her notoriety and history of addiction into an appearance with Fleiss on the third season of VH1’s reality show “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”

Sizemore chronicled his turbulent life in the 2013 memoir, “By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There.”

Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and William Mallard

