Tom Sizemore, Private Ryan saver and Heat actor, dies at 61





Tom Sizemore, actor of films such as Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down, has died aged 61. As reported by Variety, Sizemore collapsed on February 18 and after he was taken to hospital doctors confirmed he had a brain aneurysm following a stroke. He was in a coma and in critical condition, and the decision was made to take him off life support after his representative Charles Lago said “doctors have informed his family that there is no more hope and recommended an end-of-life decision”. Image credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images It is with great sadness and grief that I must announce that 61 year old actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (Tom Sizemore) died peacefully in his sleep today at St Josephs Hospital in Burbank, Lago said. in a press release. His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger (17) were by his side. I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom, his brother Paul Sizemore said in a statement. He was larger than life. He influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, generous and could entertain you endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and I will always miss him. Tom Sizemore was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 29, 1961, and began his acting career when he moved to New York in the ’80s. Some of his early credits, according to IMDB, include Gideon Oliver, Lock Up, Rude Awakening, Penn & Teller Get Killed and Born on the Fourth of July. His star power continued to rise in the 90s with films such as Heat, Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man, Passenger 57, True Romance and Natural Born Killers, and his biggest role arguably came in 1998. when he was chosen for Sergeant Mike Horvath. in Saving Private Ryan by Steven Spielberg. According to IMDB, he would appear in a total of 229 projects, and even ventured into the world of video games when he lent his voice to Sonny Forelli from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Sizemore has struggled with legal and substance abuse issues over the years, and he was convicted in 2003 of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend and again in 2017 for allegedly assaulting his partner. He was sentenced to a few months in prison in 2003 after he was caught faking a urine test and got into trouble with drugs and the law a few times. He was public with his struggles with drugs, and he shared that Heat colleague Robert De Niro helped him get into a rehab program in 1998. Sizemore is survived by his two children, Jagger and Jayden. Adam Bankhurst is a reporter for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Tic.

