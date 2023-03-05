Hollywood’s Top 10 Triple Threats

Amanda Seyfried recently gave a interview in which she downplayed her dancing skills in Oh mom!, saying she could pretend to dance, but found it very difficult. The statement surprised fans, who have long considered her one of Hollywood’s most famous triple threats; indeed, many would give anything to have her ability to pretend to dance.





Like Seyfried, many other actors not only excel in acting, but also in singing and dancing. These performers are unique and surprising audiences with their seemingly endless bag of tricks and keeping their careers interesting, vibrant and, above all, successful.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

ten Amanda Seyfried

Picture via Netflix

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried is famous for her angelic voice. She proved her singing and dancing abilities in 2008 Oh mom! and its 2018 sequel, Mama Mia! Here we go again. Moreover, she appeared in 2012 Wretchedwhere she sang live.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried’s Essential Performances

Seyfried is also a remarkably talented actor. She received her first Oscar nomination for her stage-stealing supporting work in David FincherIt is Lack before starring in the Hulu miniseries The stall. For her performance as Elizabeth Holmes, Seyfried won Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards.

9 Egerton Conference

Image via Paramount Pictures

Crooner at heart, Egerton Conference impressed everyone when he showed off his singing abilities in the 2016 animated film Singperforming an energetic rendition of Elton Johnhit “I’m Still Up”. He returned for the 2021 sequel, performing numerous songs in the soundtrack, including a solo for Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars.”

The 2019 Elton John Musical Historical BiopicRocketmanconfirmed Egerton’s dancing abilities. The actor also delivered a brilliant, layered performance as the larger-than-life singer, drawing critical acclaim and winning the Golden Globe. However, he was unfairly snubbed at the Oscars, a mistake the Academy will never live with.

8 Ariana DeBose

Image from West Side Story via 20th Century Studios

Ariana DeBose confirmed his triple threat status with the same role. In 2021, DeBose starred in Steven Spielbergis the remake of West Side Story, playing the now iconic role of Anita. Such a demanding part requires an actor who can sing and dance at the top of his lungs, especially during the musical’s signature number, “America.” Additionally, the role needs a skilled performer to sell the character’s most emotional scenes, especially during the third act.

Luckily, DeBose rose to the challenge by pulling off a mighty feat. Her work received universal recognition and she swept the 2022 awards season, winning numerous accolades for her performance, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

7 Hugh Jackman

True to his stage debut, Hugh Jackman loves a good song and a dance number. The actor won the Tony Award for his performance in the musical The boy from Oz, in which he sang and danced with all his heart. Jackman is currently back on Broadway in the revival of The music mananother role that makes the best use of his musical abilities.

RELATED: Movie Actors Who Made Their Theatrical Debut

Jackman has also proven his acting skills in numerous roles, from Wolverine to Fox. x-menfilms to his Oscar-nominated role Wretched. Jackman also delivered the best work of his career in 2017 Loganfor which he arguably deserved another Oscar nod.

6 Jennifer Lopez

Picture via Netflix

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful artists of the 21st century. Amassing numerous successes throughout her nearly thirty-year career, Lopez has achieved many milestones and broken several records: she even headlined the coveted Super Bowl halftime show.

Her acting career is equally impressive. Rising to prominence with her Golden Globe-nominated trick in 1997 Selena, Lopez has starred in many romantic comedies. In 2019, she delivered the best performance of her career in Hustlersreceiving numerous nominations despite being snubbed by the Oscars.

5 Daniel Radcliffe

Image via Roku Channel

Some actors work very hard to avoid being pigeonholed; Daniel Radcliffe is a. The actor has gone out of his way to star in unconventional and compelling films since his Harry Potter days, with movies like Swiss army man, Akimbo Firearmsand the recent Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic as perfect examples.

In 2011, Radcliffe made his Broadway debut as J. Pierrepont Finch in the beloved musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The role required Radcliffe to sing while performing elaborate dance routines, and he excelled at it. Unfortunately, the Tonys snubbed his incredible performance.

4 Amber Riley

Joy it may have been an uneven show, but it was an undeniable talent factory. Amber Riley is among the most talented performers to come out on the show, with a gigantic voice capable of bringing almost any fan to their knees in awe. Riley’s talent as an actor and singer was front and center during his run on the West End production of dream girlsfor which she won the Olivier Prize.

Riley also showcased her dancing abilities on the popular reality show Dancing with the stars. She competed on season 17, impressing critics and audiences with her talent and winning it all with her partner, Derek Hough.

3 Zendaya

Zendaya also participated in Dancing with the stars, although some may have forgotten it. The actor and singer placed second in season 16, wowing audiences and critics alike with his moves. By then, she was already a famous singer, with her song “Replay” reaching the Top 40.

RELATED: Celebrities You Forgot Took On “Dancing With The Stars”

Her film career began in 2017 when she made her film debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That same year, she showcased her singing and dancing with the musical hit The greatest showman. Zendaya also became a two-time Emmy winner thanks to her raw portrayal of troubled teenager Rue in the HBO drama Euphoria.

2 Lady Gaga

Global Superstar and Thirteen Grammy Winner Lady Gaga is the definition of a triple threat. The actor, singer and dancer became a musical phenomenon in the 2000s, with songs like “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance” becoming breakthrough hits. Gaga delivers jaw-dropping performances, performing on stage like there’s no tomorrow.

Gaga started acting in the 2010s, receiving numerous accolades and an Oscar nomination for her work in the 2018s A star is born. She followed him with Gucci House, acclaimed again for her committed and extravagant performance. Gaga will return to the big screen next year, portraying Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated Joker: Madness for Two.

1 Meryl Streep

Arguably the greatest living actor, Meryl Streep is a three-time Oscar winner with a record twenty-one nominations to her name. Over a career spanning fifty years, Streep has starred in many classics, including Sophia’s Choice, silk woodAnd The devil wears Prada.

The acclaimed actress has shown her vocal talents in musicals like Oh mom! And In the woods. Streep also showed off her dancing abilities in Oh mom! and, more recently, the Netflix musical Prom, prove that there is indeed nothing she cannot do.

NEXT: Iconic Musicians Who Burst Into Film & Theater