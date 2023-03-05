‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 after suffering brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore, the ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor whose brilliant 1990s star crumbled under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at the age of 61.

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He died Friday in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, Calif., his manager Charles Lago said.

Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in ‘Natural Born Killers’ and the cult crime thriller ‘Heat’. But a serious substance addiction, allegations of abuse and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and sent him to prison.

As the global wave of #MeToo movement up in late 2017, Sizemore was also accused of groping an 11-year-old girl from Utah on set in 2003. He called the allegations “very disturbing”, saying he would never touch a child inappropriately. Charges have not been filed.

Despite the string of legal troubles, Sizemore had dozens of steady film and television credits — though his career never regained its former momentum. Aside from “Black Hawk Down” and “Pearl Harbor,” most of his 21st century roles have come in low-budget, little-seen productions where he continued to play the badass he became famous for.

“I was a guy who had come from very low and had risen to the top. I had had the multi-million dollar house, the Porsche, the restaurant that I partly owned with Robert De Niro,” Sizemore wrote, born in Detroit, in his 2013 memoir, “By a miracle, I got him out of there.” “And now I had absolutely nothing.”

LOS ANGELES – JULY 24: The movie ‘Saving Private Ryan’, directed by Steven Spielberg. Seen here from left, Tom Hanks (as Captain John Miller), and Tom Sizemore (as Sergeant Mike Horvath). Theatrical release July 24, 1998. Screenshot. A primordial

The book’s title was taken from a line uttered by his character in “Saving Private Ryan,” a role for which he garnered buzz at the Oscars. But he wrote that success turned him into a “spoiled movie star”, an “arrogant fool” and ultimately “a hope-to-die junkie”.

He racked up a string of domestic violence arrests. Sizemore was once married to actor Maeve Quinlan and was arrested on suspicion of beating her in 1997. While charges were dropped, the couple divorced in 1999.

Sizemore was convicted of abusing ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss in 2003 – the same year he pleaded no contest and avoided trial in a separate abuse case – and sentenced to prison . THE former madam of hollywood testified that he punched her in the jaw at a hotel in Beverly Hills and beat her in New York so they couldn’t attend the premiere of “Black Hawk Down.”

The sentencing judge said drug addiction was likely a catalyst, but that testimony revealed a man who had serious problems with women. Fleiss called Sizemore “zero” in a conversation with The Associated Press after his sentencing.

Sizemore apologized in a letter, saying he was ‘chastened’ and ‘personal demons’ had taken control of his life, although he later denied abusing her and blamed her of faking a photo showing his bruises.

Fleiss also sued Sizemore, claiming she suffered emotional distress after threatening to have her own probation revoked. Fleiss had been convicted in 1994 of running an overpriced call girl ring. This lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms.

Sizemore was the subject of two workplace sexual harassment lawsuits related to the 2002 CBS show “Robbery Homicide Division,” in which he played a police detective. He was arrested as recently as 2016 in another domestic violence case.

Sizemore was jailed from August 2007 to January 2009 for failing numerous drug tests while on probation and after Bakersfield, Calif. authorities found methamphetamine in his car.

“God is trying to tell me that he doesn’t want me to use drugs because every time I do I get caught,” Sizemore told the Bakersfield Californian in a prison interview.

sizeplus told the AP in 2013 that he believed his addiction was linked to the pitfalls of success. He struggled to maintain his emotional composure as he described a low point while looking in the mirror: “I looked like I was 100. I had no relationship with my kids; I didn’t I didn’t have a job to talk to. I was living in a squat.”

He appeared on reality TV show ‘Celebrity Rehab’ and its spin-off ‘Sober House,’ telling the AP he did the shows to receive help, but also in part to pay back accumulated debts that numbered in the millions.

Many of Sizemore’s late career films had a bent towards sci-fi, horror or action: in 2022 alone he starred in films with titles such as ‘Impuratus’, ‘Night of the Tommyknockers” and “Vampfather”. But Sizemore still landed a few meaty roles — including in the “Twin Peaks” revival — and guest spots on popular shows like “Entourage” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

A stuntman sued Sizemore and Paramount Pictures in 2016, claiming he was injured when the allegedly inebriated actor knocked him down while filming ‘Shooter’ in the United States. Status registers obtained by the AP showed that Sizemore was only supposed to be seated in the stationary car and that he “improvised at the end of the scene and drove off in his car”. Sizemore was fired from “Shooter” and the stuntman’s lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms.

In addition to his film and television credits, he was part of the voice cast in the 2002 video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.” He also taught classes at the LA West Acting Studio, according to recent advertisements.

He is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, and his brother Paul, who were all by his side when he passed away.

“I’ve led an interesting life, but I can’t tell you what I’d give to be the guy you knew nothing about,” Sizemore wrote in his memoir.