Documentary about former Hollywood fixer Anthony Pellicano ruffles feathers New York Daily News
Some victims interviewed for Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano were shocked to learn that Pellicano himself stars in the two-part documentary airing Friday on FX and streaming on Hulu.
It’s supposed to be about the victims, not the abuser, one victim said. They gave voice to the victims. That’s why I did it. These things really happened. People have been injured.
Jude Green, whose estranged husband, billionaire Leonard Green, hired Pellicano, and journalist Anita Busch, whose investigation of Pellicano was interrupted when a dead fish was placed on the windshield of his car, have been interviewed for the New York Times documentary.
Hollywood’s dirtiest private eye didn’t act within the law to hide the sins of the rich and powerful, a promo for the show says.
Pellicanos’ victims accused him of harassing and intimidating them, in some cases ruining their lives forever.
Ron Meyer, who ran Universal Pictures for decades, visited Pellicano during his dozen years in prison and is interviewed in Sin Eater.
But other former clients, including Sly Stallone, Steven Seagal, Tom Cruise and Mike Ovitz, shunned the spotlight.
****
Liam Sharpe had an edge over other actors when he landed a lead role in Amazon’s first Latin American western, The Head of Joaquin Murrieta.
Sharpe is fluent in seven languages: English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian and Mandarin.
My character speaks Spanish, one of the reasons they liked me for the part, Sharpe told me. My Spanish is better than my Mandarin.
Murrieta, known as Robin Hood of El Dorado, was a Mexican during the California Gold Rush of the 1850s.
After he and his brother were falsely accused of stealing a mule, his brother was hanged and Murrieta was whipped. His young wife was raped and died in Murrietas’ arms.
Murrieta then tracked down the rapists. But the state of California offered a $5,000 reward for Murrieta, dead or alive. And the California Rangers quickly found him.
His head was cut off and put in a jar and put on display in San Francisco, Sharpe said.
The show’s first season, eight episodes, was released in February, and Sharpe expects Amazon to greenlight a second season.
During this time, he is writing a Game of Thrones and Vikings-inspired series about what would have happened if the Spaniards had been defeated in Mexico in the 1500s.
The Spaniards lose. Mexicans are coming to Europe, and Europe never takes over the world, Sharpe said.
****
Eric Roberts respects Mickey Rourkes’ talent, but not his work ethic.
On The SDR Show with Ralph Sutton podcast, Julia’s older brother Roberts said there were rumors of a sequel to 1984’s The Pope of Greenwich Village.
But Rourke looks so different now from plastic surgery, it would take an explanation of what happened to him.
He’s one of the most selfish actors I’ve ever met,” Roberts said. He arrives late every day. He never knows a word of dialogue. But Roberts praised Rourkes’ talent.
Discussing Shelley Winters, who played her grandmother in King of the Gypsies (1978), Roberts said the actress told her about her affair with Marlon Brando. He had a very small penis, but he worked very hard.
****
Tyrod Taylor, 33 and stuck on the Giants bench behind Daniel Jones, has a post-football plan.
The backup quarterback teamed up with designer Dex Robinson to launch a luxury streetwear brand called Diallo, which was celebrated at a private dinner party at Katsuya and S Bar on W. 33rd St.
Says a source, Sounds like a smart guy who has a pretty nice day job to start with.
Joining Taylor were running back Saquon Barkley, safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Darnay Holmes and wide receiver David Sills.
****
Black fashion designer Ron Dyce, who dressed Gloria Estefan’s 28-year-old daughter Emily Estefan and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, showcased 90 new looks for both genders on his show at the Bushwick Ballroom.
Love & Hip Hop star Adizia Bambi Richardson, also known as The Bam, was one of nearly 100 models who posed in front of more than 1,000 people.
****
George Hamilton showed off his flawless tan while opening the Isabelle Bschers Galerie Gmurzynska booth at the Palm Beach Show.
The ever-suave actor was swarmed by female fans clamoring for selfies while checking out pop artist Marjorie Striders’ portrayal of pin-ups.
The spring art season in New York City kicked off with more women on March 1 at the Charles Saffatis Carlton Fine Arts Women in Art exhibit on Madison Avenue to celebrate Women’s History Month.
The exhibit features Alex Katz, who just had a retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum, Andy Warhols portraits of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and Mr. Brainwash, whose graffiti includes images of Marilyn Monroe and Lynda Carters Wonder Woman.
****
Sir Anthony Hopkins is a longtime supporter of No Dogs Left Behind, which will open its first American sanctuary in Canton, NY on Monday.
The six-time Oscar winner sent boxes of food to support organizations’ initiatives from his hometown of Malibu, California.
Founder Jeffrey Beri is moving 30 dogs he rescued from Ukraine, Afghanistan and East Asia to the new 16-acre sanctuary this month.
Opening a sanctuary in New York has always been a dream of mine, Beri said. With recent changes to dog import rules that now allow dogs from 113 countries to fly into the United States, we realized it was time to get a foothold in the United States.
