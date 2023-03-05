Entertainment
Mumbai beats Gujarat as Bollywood sprinkles stardust on WPL opener
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 143 points in the opening game of the inaugural Women’s Premier League tournament to a packed house in Mumbai on Saturday.
The tournament witnessed a star-studded musical performance by Bollywood actors amid thunderous cheers from fans gathered for cricket’s first-ever franchise league in what pundits have heralded as a watershed moment for women’s sport.
The WPL has earned the Indian cricket board just under $700 million in franchise and media rights, making it the second most valuable national women’s sports competition in the world after American professional basketball.
Hitting first, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 14 fours in his 65 from 30 balls to take his team to 207 for five from 20 overs before his bowlers sent the Gujarat Giants in shock at a paltry 64 for nine over 15.1 overs.
“We kept it simple and clear. We told the players to play naturally,” said player of the match Kaur during the post-match ceremony.
“Obviously it’s a great day for women’s cricket, but it was all about supporting each other.”
Giants batsman Dayalan Hemalatha scored for his team with an undefeated 29 on 23 balls, with two sixes and a four.
Tail end Monica Patel was the second-highest scorer with 10 before Mumbai bowler Saika Ishaque hit her to seal the win.
Ishaque returned numbers of 4-11 in 3.1 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr took two wickets each and Issy Wong took one for seven runs.
Three Giants batters went down without scoring, while skipper Beth Mooney also retired injured on nothing after injuring her left knee in the first round.
– Mooney injured –
The Australian was immediately taken care of by medics on the pitch, then taken off the pitch and into a waiting ambulance.
Earlier, Mumbai started the campaign in style with West Indies fly-half Hayley Matthews breaking four sixes and three fours to score 47 from 31 after Mooney won the coin toss and opted to play.
New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr went unbeaten on 45 of 24 balls, with six fours and a six.
Giants spinner Sneh Rana notched two crucial wickets for 43, including Kaur’s, with Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar and Ashleigh Gardner pocketing one each.
The WPL found a raucous base of support in the cricket-mad nation and generated hundreds of millions of dollars before the first ball was even thrown on Saturday.
The five-team franchise league was modeled after the popular and cash-rich Indian Premier League.
Teenage fan Anshu Singh told AFP from the stands that she was excited at the prospect of a successful women’s tournament to equal the lucrative IPL in years to come.
“We are very grateful to see women playing cricket at a very high level,” she added.
Cheerful fans wearing Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants shirts lined up outside the stadium and chanted team slogans hours before the game started.
– Bollywood stars dazzle –
Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon opened the new league to cheering crowds that nearly filled a 55,000-seat stadium in India’s business hub of Mumbai.
Some players will earn more for the three-week tournament than they normally would in an entire year and Kaur said the league will benefit both cricketers and the sport.
“Young girls who haven’t had enough opportunities, this is a great platform for them to express themselves,” she told reporters on Friday.
James Savage of the Deloitte Sports Business Group told AFP this week that the WPL was an unprecedented investment which reflected the “huge potential for growth” in women’s cricket.
