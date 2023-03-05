‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dies





Tom Sizemore, the American actor best known for his supporting roles in Saving Private Ryan and the 2017 revival series Twin Peaks, has died. He was 61 years old. Sizemores’ longtime manager Charles Lago confirmed his death with NBC News on March 3. It is with great sadness and apologies that I must announce that 61 year old actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (“Tom Sizemore”) passed away peacefully in his sleep… today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank , Lago said in a statement. His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger (17) were by his side. The actor’s death comes just days after he suffered a brain aneurysm and his condition became critical. On Feb. 27, Lago released a statement to NBC News confirming the aneurysm and saying doctors had recommended his family make an end-of-life decision. According to the statement, Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home on February 18 and was later transported from there to a hospital by paramedics. It was discovered that he suffered from a cerebral aneurysm which arose as a result of a stroke. Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care, the statement said. According to Lago, the doctors informed the actors’ family that there was no longer any hope for him and that they were deciding on end-of-life matters. In Lago’s March 3 statement, he shared a statement from Sizemore’s ex-wife, actor Maeve Quinlan, who was married to Sizemore from 1996 to 1999. My sincere condolences to the entire Sizemore family and to Toms longtime manager Charles Lago. In particular, my thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger, she said in the statement. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your life. Sizemore’s brother Paul also released a statement via Lago: I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, generous and could entertain you endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am (devastated) he is gone and I will always miss him In addition to his role in Saving Private Ryan, Sizemore appeared in Colonel Danny McKnight in Black Hawk Down and on screen for Witness Protection. This latter role earned him aGolden Globe Award Nomination for Best Actorin a miniseries or a TV movie. Sizemore was also a voice actor and voiced Sonny Forelli in the 2000 video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and again almost two decades later in 2021 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. Sizemore’s career was ultimately marred by legal issues and addiction struggles. In 2003, the actor was convicted of domestic violence involving his ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, known as Hollywood Madam, who ran a high-end prostitution ring. In 2010 he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew and Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House. More recently, in 2017,The Hollywood Reporterrevealed a 2003 incident in which the actor was removed from the film Born Killers after being accused of sexual assault by an 11-year-old actress. According to the report, the actor denied the claim shortly after it was made. Lago’s March 3 announcement said there would be a private cremation service for the family and then a larger celebration of life in the coming weeks.

Samantha Kubota contributed .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/news/tom-sizemore-death-aneurysm-rcna72823 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos