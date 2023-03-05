Search | Culture & Leisure

I walked out and looked up at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday and was disappointed to see an empty sky. I pulled out my phone and used my app to locate Jupiter and Venus and to my annoyance they were already below the horizon. I forgot to double check the sunrise and sunset times of the planets. Jupiter and Venus were due to set at 8:31 p.m. and 8:32 p.m. respectively. Also, I hadn’t realized they would be so close to the horizon. I also forgot about the other close approach at 2:41 a.m. Thursday and suspect that this one might have been over the horizon.
And the cloudy skies and freezing nights continue. As usual, there’s always one thing we can always see, at least between the clouds, and that’s the moon. Tuesday brings us the March Full Moon. It will be hard to miss as it will rise just after sunset and set just after sunrise. It is scheduled to be up at 6:32 p.m. and bed at 6:56 p.m., for those of us in San Mateo.
According Almanac.com, Mars is primarily known as the Full Moon of Verse. The name was believed to signify the time when people would see earthworms breaking through the ground as it warmed up in the spring. However, Captain Jonathan Carver, an American explorer in the 1700s, wrote that the name refers to the larvae, which appear from the bark of trees.
Other animal-related names for the March Full Moon are the Full Eagle Moon, used by the Cree, the indigenous people of North America who live primarily in Canada; and Goose Moon was used by some Cree and Algonquin peoples, indigenous peoples of eastern Canada.
The Northern Ojibwe people who live around all of the Great Lakes in the United States and Canada call it the Crow Comes Back Moon. While other Ojibwe called it the Sugar Moon because that’s when the sap from the maple trees starts flowing. Snow Crust Moon was used by the Anishinaabe people, indigenous peoples of southern Canada and northern Midwestern United States. They also called it the sore-eyed moon, as well as the Dakotas and Lakota, Native Americans, who described the results of the sun’s blinding rays reflecting off the snow.
The March moon is also special from a religious point of view as it is also known as the Lenten moon in Christianity. The Lenten moon is the full moon before the vernal equinox. The reason why Easter is not always on the same Sunday is because it takes place after the first full moon after the vernal equinox. This is called a moveable feast because it does not occur on the same date each year.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
