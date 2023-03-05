‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Heat’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61





Actor Tom Sizemore died on Friday, a rep confirmed to CNN. The 61-year-old artist, best known for his work in films like Saving Private Ryan, HeatAnd Black Hawk Down, suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18. He was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles and remained in intensive care. Ten days later, a spokesperson said his family had been told by doctors there was no hope for a cure and end-of-life decisions were being made. He was 61 years old. I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom, the artists brother Paul Sizemore said. He was larger than life. He influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, generous and could entertain you endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and I will always miss him. The Detroit native was known for his hard turns and worked with many top directors, like Pierre Olivier, Martin ScorseseAnd Catherine Bigelow. His first major role dates back to 1994, in Laurent Kasdans Wyatt Earpplaying the role of Bat Masterson opposite Kevin Costner. The following year he was a key part of robert de niroto screw Michael mans immediate cops and robbers classic, Heat. Here he is in this film, making lines like action is juice sound like poetry. In 1998, he was second in command of tom hank in WWII action drama Saving Private Ryan. Although his character, Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath, sometimes seems to be the most indestructible, he did not survive the random nature of the fights in by Steven Spielberg movie. The following year, he co-starred with Nicholas Cage, Ving RhamesAnd Patricia Arquette in Scorses’ existential EMT drama Bring out the dead. In 2000, he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work in Witness protectionand in 2001 he returned to combat for Ridley Scotts Black Hawk Down. The actor struggled with drug addiction and often found himself in trouble with the law.

