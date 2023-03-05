Entertainment
Raquel Welch has become a faithful Presbyterian? —GetReligion
I have to admit, it would never have occurred to me to think there were religious ghosts in the life, career and death of Raquel Welch, who should be on anyone’s list of beauties. iconic in Hollywood history.
Then I started getting emails.
Who knew that Welch had become a churchgoer and, by all reports, a fairly modest and mature Presbyterian church lady. In particular, people directed me to The Aquila report, a blog for conservative and orthodox evangelicals in the Reformed and Presbyterian family of churches. The title: A tribute to the life and testimony of Raquel Welch She was a wonderful woman and a good Christian. Here is an example of this functionality:
Like many, his faith became more serious and practical with age. It is often true that the most important things become the most important to us as we personally mature. It’s fair to say that spiritual and personal maturity often coincides with age and life experience.
Second, she fully embraced the Reformed and Presbyterian faith as described in Westminster standards. She would never charge others because she did, but what she did isn’t really a question. She was of the sturdy old faith. She never felt the need to pressure anyone on matters of faith, but she also didn’t have much patience for cute or pop cultural theological humors. It was part of his strength.
Third, she was just another lady in the church. She didn’t get any air or wait for special attention (although she could hardly avoid, even with the best of intentions, being the most glamorous person in the room). And she often advised churches and ministries on practical and business matters because she was brilliant in those areas. Didn’t you think she had survived and thrived for over 60 years in the public eye by simply being a pretty face?
There was another point that I found interesting, as it related to material that I had come across over the years on some conservative superstars.
It helps to know that my favorite actor of all time is the late Jimmy Stewart and I’ve read quite a bit about his life. I was set up to interview him years ago at the Presbyterian church he attended, but he caught the flu and had to cancel.
Anyway, the Aquila Report the article noted that Welch’s journey of faith was tied to his friendships with fellow conservative Presbyterians Jimmy Stewart, Ron Reagan, and Chuck Heston. Interesting.
Welch’s mainstream obituaries were all fairly conventional and mentioned some of the tensions surrounding her sex idol image. This passage in the Los Angeles Times was quite interesting:
Raquel Welch had just three lines in the 1966 film A Million Years BC, but her buckskin bikini was still the talk of the town, propelling her as an international icon almost overnight.
Welch had a complicated relationship with his character. Still determined to prove that she was more than a sex symbol, she has rarely been taken as seriously as herself. And though she proudly refused to do nude scenes, her fame was always directly linked to her sexuality, a fate she accepted with regret.
There was this perception of Oh, shes just a sexpot. It’s just a body. She probably can’t walk and chew gum at the same time. She told men’s health in 2012.
That brings me to this weekend thought piece, which took place at Stunned blog and was written by Steve Beard, journalist and editor I have known for several decades. He is particularly interested in religious themes in popular culture, such as the role the Christian faith has played in the lives of superstars such as Johnny Cash. The title of this piece is, Not Just Another Pretty Face: Raquel Welch, RIP.
By all means, read this whole one. But here’s a sample or two.
The key is to note what Welch wrote about his own life and faith, especially in his 2010 direct memoir, Raquel: Beyond Divide. In other words, they were public documents that journalists could have quoted.
Contrary to popular myth, I did not just hatch from an eagle’s nest, about One million years BC, wearing a buckskin bikini, wrote Raquel Welch about her provocative cavewoman publicity photo for the 1966 film. in my life changed and everything about the real me was swept away. Everything else would be overshadowed by this larger than life sex symbol.
Despite being the very definition of the bombshell of her generation, Welch has never appeared nude for movies or magazines, despite numerous lucrative offers. I’ve definitely used my body and my sexiness to my advantage in my work, but always within limits, she writes. I am convinced that the mystery of a woman is part of her attraction; and the power of imagination is more potent and provocative than graphic sex on camera or explicit nudity. I reserve certain things for my private life, and they are not for sale.
On the subject of religion, she made her way to this statement, which was born out of several life and death episodes in her family life, such as the death of her mother and sisters battling cancer.
Welch grew up Presbyterian, going to church every Sunday with her mother. But facing the mysteries of death as an adult changed everything. Here is a long passage:
The day my mother passed away a few years ago, I felt like I had lost my only connection to God’s favor, Welch wrote. I thought that any position I had in the afterlife was based on the life she led, not my inadequate attempts to follow her principles. At the same time, I remembered my own mortality. I also thought back to the countless times she had taken me to church as a child and recalled the wonderful sense of peace I had felt as I sat under the protection and grace of my mother’s faith. Now that I had lost my bearings, I wanted to reach out and touch God’s strong arm again.
She hadn’t been to church regularly for five decades. I managed an awkward and inept prayer asking where I should look for such a sanctuary. It was embarrassing. I no longer knew exactly who I was praying to, she confessed. So I prayed to the God of my childhood and, oh surprise, he was still there. My journey had just begun.
Outside of Beverly Hills, the starlet found a small church on the way to Pasadena, where the pastor and congregation were very devout and really knew their scriptures. I had come there because I had heard the pastor speak on the radio, and it seemed like a good source of information. It turned out to be true. Apparently, even incompetent and clumsy prayers are answered.
Yes, read everything. This angle would have added depth to these Hollywood press obituaries. LAW?
FIRST IMAGE : Screenshot of movie 100 guns.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.getreligion.org/getreligion/2023/3/2/thinking-about-god-and-hollywood-raquel-welch-became-a-faithful-presbyterian
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Raquel Welch has become a faithful Presbyterian? —GetReligion
- Labor Commission ruling that Google legally employs YouTube contract workers has implications beyond the tech industry
- US News & World Report responds to departures from law and medical school rankings
- Greece train crash protests turn violent as victims are identified
- China doesn’t want Russia to lose in Ukraine, but its endgame is murky
- Donald Trump says an indictment would not end the presidential campaign: Absolutely | world news
- Katie Ledecky sees her nine-game winning streak in the United States shattered
- ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Heat’ actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61
- Summary Big Ten hockey tournament (March 3)
- Influencer Wears $5 Dress for Grammys Pre-Party
- Wall St Week Ahead: Defensives may not be a safe place to hide as stock market stumbles
- Big tech’s massive carbon footprint