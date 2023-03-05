Raquel Welch has become a faithful Presbyterian? —GetReligion

I have to admit, it would never have occurred to me to think there were religious ghosts in the life, career and death of Raquel Welch, who should be on anyone’s list of beauties. iconic in Hollywood history.

Then I started getting emails.

Who knew that Welch had become a churchgoer and, by all reports, a fairly modest and mature Presbyterian church lady. In particular, people directed me to The Aquila report, a blog for conservative and orthodox evangelicals in the Reformed and Presbyterian family of churches. The title: A tribute to the life and testimony of Raquel Welch She was a wonderful woman and a good Christian. Here is an example of this functionality:

Like many, his faith became more serious and practical with age. It is often true that the most important things become the most important to us as we personally mature. It’s fair to say that spiritual and personal maturity often coincides with age and life experience. Second, she fully embraced the Reformed and Presbyterian faith as described in Westminster standards. She would never charge others because she did, but what she did isn’t really a question. She was of the sturdy old faith. She never felt the need to pressure anyone on matters of faith, but she also didn’t have much patience for cute or pop cultural theological humors. It was part of his strength. Third, she was just another lady in the church. She didn’t get any air or wait for special attention (although she could hardly avoid, even with the best of intentions, being the most glamorous person in the room). And she often advised churches and ministries on practical and business matters because she was brilliant in those areas. Didn’t you think she had survived and thrived for over 60 years in the public eye by simply being a pretty face?

There was another point that I found interesting, as it related to material that I had come across over the years on some conservative superstars.

It helps to know that my favorite actor of all time is the late Jimmy Stewart and I’ve read quite a bit about his life. I was set up to interview him years ago at the Presbyterian church he attended, but he caught the flu and had to cancel.

Anyway, the Aquila Report the article noted that Welch’s journey of faith was tied to his friendships with fellow conservative Presbyterians Jimmy Stewart, Ron Reagan, and Chuck Heston. Interesting.

Welch’s mainstream obituaries were all fairly conventional and mentioned some of the tensions surrounding her sex idol image. This passage in the Los Angeles Times was quite interesting:

Raquel Welch had just three lines in the 1966 film A Million Years BC, but her buckskin bikini was still the talk of the town, propelling her as an international icon almost overnight. Welch had a complicated relationship with his character. Still determined to prove that she was more than a sex symbol, she has rarely been taken as seriously as herself. And though she proudly refused to do nude scenes, her fame was always directly linked to her sexuality, a fate she accepted with regret. There was this perception of Oh, shes just a sexpot. It’s just a body. She probably can’t walk and chew gum at the same time. She told men’s health in 2012.

That brings me to this weekend thought piece, which took place at Stunned blog and was written by Steve Beard, journalist and editor I have known for several decades. He is particularly interested in religious themes in popular culture, such as the role the Christian faith has played in the lives of superstars such as Johnny Cash. The title of this piece is, Not Just Another Pretty Face: Raquel Welch, RIP.

By all means, read this whole one. But here’s a sample or two.

The key is to note what Welch wrote about his own life and faith, especially in his 2010 direct memoir, Raquel: Beyond Divide. In other words, they were public documents that journalists could have quoted.

Contrary to popular myth, I did not just hatch from an eagle’s nest, about One million years BC, wearing a buckskin bikini, wrote Raquel Welch about her provocative cavewoman publicity photo for the 1966 film. in my life changed and everything about the real me was swept away. Everything else would be overshadowed by this larger than life sex symbol. Despite being the very definition of the bombshell of her generation, Welch has never appeared nude for movies or magazines, despite numerous lucrative offers. I’ve definitely used my body and my sexiness to my advantage in my work, but always within limits, she writes. I am convinced that the mystery of a woman is part of her attraction; and the power of imagination is more potent and provocative than graphic sex on camera or explicit nudity. I reserve certain things for my private life, and they are not for sale.

On the subject of religion, she made her way to this statement, which was born out of several life and death episodes in her family life, such as the death of her mother and sisters battling cancer.

Welch grew up Presbyterian, going to church every Sunday with her mother. But facing the mysteries of death as an adult changed everything. Here is a long passage:

The day my mother passed away a few years ago, I felt like I had lost my only connection to God’s favor, Welch wrote. I thought that any position I had in the afterlife was based on the life she led, not my inadequate attempts to follow her principles. At the same time, I remembered my own mortality. I also thought back to the countless times she had taken me to church as a child and recalled the wonderful sense of peace I had felt as I sat under the protection and grace of my mother’s faith. Now that I had lost my bearings, I wanted to reach out and touch God’s strong arm again. She hadn’t been to church regularly for five decades. I managed an awkward and inept prayer asking where I should look for such a sanctuary. It was embarrassing. I no longer knew exactly who I was praying to, she confessed. So I prayed to the God of my childhood and, oh surprise, he was still there. My journey had just begun. Outside of Beverly Hills, the starlet found a small church on the way to Pasadena, where the pastor and congregation were very devout and really knew their scriptures. I had come there because I had heard the pastor speak on the radio, and it seemed like a good source of information. It turned out to be true. Apparently, even incompetent and clumsy prayers are answered.

Yes, read everything. This angle would have added depth to these Hollywood press obituaries. LAW?

FIRST IMAGE : Screenshot of movie 100 guns.