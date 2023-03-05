Check out these shows and concerts in Jacksonville in March | Entertainment





From gospel to rock, the city of Jacksonville has several shows and concerts to check out if you’re looking to have some fun in March. Nonpoint: The Emerald Cities Tour Hooligans Pub & Music Hall, located at 2620 Onslow Drive in Jacksonville, will host American rock band Nonpoint as part of The Emerald Cities Tour bands on Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Special guests Blacktop Mojo, Sumo Cyco and To Begin Anew will also perform. Tickets are $25 per person and are open to all ages, as long as minors are accompanied by their parents. Doors open at 6 p.m. and after the concert, all ticket holders are welcome to stay for the official after-party until 2 a.m., according to the Hooligans Facebook page. Powerman 5000 American industrial metal band Powerman 5000 plays Hooligans Pub & Music Hall on Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Special guests Alborn, Heathensun, A Shelter for Holly and Undead Crow will also perform. Tickets range from $15 to $110 and all ages are welcome, as long as parents attend, according to Facebook event details. Bethlehem Boys Reunion Concert More than 50 years after the formation of gospel group The Boys from Bethlehem, five of the original six members will reunite for a reunion concert on March 11 at 5 p.m. Inside the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Michael Jarman, Marshall Jarman, Tim Jarman, Warren Jarman and Donnie Avery will gather for the people of Jacksonville. The band’s original sixth member, Tommy Jarman, died five years ago, but hell be there in spirit. The group’s special guests will be their longtime traveling companions/singers, The Miles Family and The Four in Christ. Bethlehem Baptist Church is located at 4764 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville and admission to the concert is free. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and there will be a reception afterwards in the Community Hall. The musical drama Victor Easter On March 17, 18, and 19 at 7 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church will hold its annual Easter musical drama, The Victor. Everyone is invited to join the church for this account of Jesus’ last days on his earthly ministry, according to the event details on Facebook. Admission is free but for groups of 15 or more, please call 910-347-6376. Back to the black AC/DC experience The Lime Light of Jacksonville, located at 145 Blue Creek School Road in Jacksonville, will host an AC/DC Back in Black Tribute Experience on March 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m., according to The Lime Light on Facebook. Tickets range from $20 to $400. Cold: Year of the Spider 20th Anniversary Tour American rock band Cold perform at Hooligans Pub & Music Hall on Friday March 31 as part of their 20th anniversary tour of the Year of the Spider album. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and special guests Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, Sygnal to Noise and Antigone will also be on stage. There will also be a special Death Valley Dreams performance. Tickets range from $25 to $60 and all ages are welcome, as long as parents are present, according to Facebook. Crazy Train Ozzy Experience Jacksonville’s Lime Light will host Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Crazy Train on March 31 at 8 p.m. According to The Lime Lights Facebook page, the group is hosted by Vinny Cormier and backed by a group full of Berklee dropouts to deliver a captivating spectacle unique in music and visuals. Tickets range from $20 to $400. Journalist Morgan Starling can be reached at [email protected]

