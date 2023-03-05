Tom Sizemore: Saving Private Ryan actor dies at 61 after brain aneurysm





American actor Tom Sizemore, known for his roles in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Point Break and Natural Born Killers, has died aged 61.



Sizemore had been placed in a coma in intensive care since suffering from a brain aneurysm and collapsed at his Los Angeles home on February 18.



He died Friday in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, California, his manager Charles Lago confirmed to the AP news agency.



Shortly before his death, the actors’ family announced that they were now deciding on end-of-life matters.



Sizemore’s first major appearance was in Oliver Stone’s 1989 film, Born On The Fourth Of July. The performance opened doors in Hollywood and he carved out a niche for himself playing the quintessential tough man, from mobsters to bodyguards and soldiers.



He got supporting roles in blockbusters such as Point Break, True Romance and Natural Born Killers. Tom Sizemore salutes in honor of Memorial Day at the Mexican-American All Wars Memorial in Los Angeles. Credit: AP Photo/Nick Ut, File Sizemore was widely praised for his portrayal of professional thief Michael Cheritto in the 1995 heist film Heat, starring Al Pacino and robert de niro. I was a guy who had come from very little and made it to the top. I had the multimillion-dollar house, the Porsche, the restaurant I part-owned with Robert De Niro, the Detroit-born actor wrote in his 2013 memoir, By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There. And now I had absolutely nothing. The title of the book was taken from a line uttered by his character in Saving Private Ryan, the Oscar-winning 1998 film in which he starred alongside Tom Hanks as the stalwart Sergeant Horvath.

In addition to the films, he also made a memorable contribution to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City by voicing mob boss Sonny Forelli.



Sizemore had a history of drug addiction, details of which he shared in his autobiography.



He was married to actress Maeve Quinlan, known for her role in the American soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful, between 1996 and 1999.



In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss and ordered to attend drug rehabilitation before starting a prison sentence.



He is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, and his brother Paul, all of whom were said to have been by his side when he died.

