Kim Kardashian ready to go out again | Entertainment





Kim Kardashian is ready to date again. The 42-year-old mother of four – who had a nine-month relationship with comedian Pete Davidson after her marriage to rapper Kanye West broke down – asked friends to set it up, but insisted that she didn’t want to date celebrities. A source told PEOPLE: “Kim hasn’t dated but is ready again. She took a break after Pete [Davidson], but she’s interested now. She would like to date someone who is not famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect. “Kim has a lot of things that make her happy. She would love to share all of that with a partner, too.” Three-time married Kim – who has children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye recently revealed she is ready to have more children and remarry one day. She said, “I am. I am [such a romantic]. I have this fantasy in my head, like the fourth time is a charm, it’s gonna be okay. “I honestly feel like my last marriage was my first real [one] the first one, I just don’t know what was going on. The second I felt like I wanted to get married so badly because all my friends were in that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that it just wasn’t not where I was and saw that it was okay. “And now I feel like I would definitely take my time and be okay with a forever partnership too. I would like a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time.” Kim was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and former NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, although she filed for divorce just 72 days after they married.

