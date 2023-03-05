Brokaw: Eugene Levy at his best as a reluctant traveler | News, Sports, Jobs





It’s not that I hated traveling. I didn’t like to travel, Eugene Levy told reporters. I never liked to travel. I don’t like the airport experience. I’m not a fan of tours in general. So what’s he up to a new series about traveling the world? In The Reluctant Traveler, Levy takes viewers around the world as the charming curmudgeon we’ve come to know and love. We kind of discussed where we were going and narrowed it down from a bigger list of places. And first at the very beginning of this series, I was like, Well, I don’t particularly want to go. I don’t think that would be too much fun. I think the weather is a bit bad there. I mean I was actually really reluctant at the very beginning, until I realized that the show itself, the show, is about reluctance, he said. And Levy was definitely reluctant even though the production was a relatively stress-free affair. They only filmed a few episodes every two months. In fact, he was not only reluctant to travel, but reluctant to even accept the job. I’m not curious by nature, explained the actor. I’m not proud of any of this, but it’s just a fact. So I always thought I was the wrong person for this job when it was initially offered to me. I thought there were people who could probably handle a travel show better than me because I don’t have the attributes to host a travel show. This man has always been more comfortable taking on the personas of his characters than being himself in front of the camera. I don’t really open up to people on my own quite naturally. So these are things that I had to work on, and I didn’t know that I would be working on them on camera, he said. I’ve spent my life doing character work as a comic character actor. [Im] very comfortable being in character in front of a camera. But being myself is something that has always made me a little nervous. Levy has acted steadily for 50 years, shining as the dad who tries his best in the American Pie film series and on television as, once again, the dad who tries his best in Schitts Creek. As Levy discovered, it was a very different experience to be himself, but he recognized that sometimes it’s good to step out of your comfort zone. Levy confessed that he loved the familiarity and knowing what was coming next, so this job was an emotional journey as much as a physical one. You can’t always say no to things. You have to try things. Levy came away with a positive experience and had fun along the way. So will you if you look along. The Reluctant Traveler premiered February 24 on Apple TV+. Newsletter Join thousands of people who already receive our daily newsletter.

