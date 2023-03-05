Why has Bollywood stopped creating new Holi melodies? – Big Story | Hindi Movie News

There is an indelible Holi tracklist that surfaces every spring and goes back into the annals of forgotten history in the span of 24 hours. It resurfaces every year, but never manages to last beyond a day or two. This list includes classics such as Rang Barse by Silsila with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain by Sholay with Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Aaj Na Chodenge by Kati Patang with Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.There are a dozen more tracks on this list, and films like Sholay, Silsila, and even Mohabbatein have not just crafted song and dance numbers, but scenes that incorporate drama as part of Holi. But, in the age of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the colors and vibrancy of Holi music seem to have faded from cinema. Holi’s most memorable last song was Balam Pichkari in Deepika Padukone’s Ranbir Kapoor and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. That was ten years ago. You could offer a rebuttal and say War’s Jai Jai Shivshankar was iconic from a Gen Z perspective, but if you’ve experienced Holi and its trappings, you know the colorful camaraderie between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is more danceable. with color patterns. rather than an old fashioned Holi celebration.

That’s exactly what we’re discussing in this week’s big story. Has the festive music of Holi become a lost thought for Indian films, composers and their listeners and viewers?

Changing colors and cultures

The main reason why Holi has lost its luster in movies is because of the changing cultural landscape. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai explains the effect of time and says, “Cinema is a reflection of society. The Holi and Diwali festivals no longer find their place in the cinema. Celebrating festivals used to be a communal process, but this is no longer the case today. . People used to gather at Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi and Diwali. They don’t do it anymore. Everything changes over time. Cinema has changed, costumes have changed, colors have changed. India still celebrates its festivals, but it does so in smaller towns. In big cities, parties are more about throwing parties and playing with soft colors.”

Rakesh Roshan thinks the new generation is no longer invested in festivals. He says: “Today’s generation doesn’t believe in any of that. They don’t fly kites, they don’t play Holi and they don’t celebrate Diwali. They are either on the phone or on the internet. When it’s not there in today’s culture, nobody puts songs in the movies too. As filmmakers, we have to keep up with the times, right? Before, we had romantic songs shot in places exotic. Those days are over. Now we have background songs.

Songwriter-singer-actor Sheykhar Ravjiani and one half of the iconic songwriting duo Vishal-Shekhar echo similar sentiments to Ghai and Roshan and say, “Films and their plots have always reflected the social mood of the times. And music, too, is changing with that. Today, we’re in an age where the depth and variety of storytelling in cinema is fascinating and may or may not lend itself to celebratory imagery or song.

Western influence has changed Indian filmmakers

Ask any contemporary filmmaker in their thirties what their movie idols are and chances are they’ll name Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick ahead of Yash Chopra or Manmohan Desai. Young Indians grew up under the influence of a global pop culture and the shift in sensibilities is evident.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan thinks young India has forgotten the roots of its ancient culture. He says, “Indian culture is missing from Hindi films. I guess it’s because the sponsors where the film’s content is approved come from ultra-urban screenplays or American film schools, which have gradually alienated new generations from the culture we should be proud of. Such socially and culturally relevant rituals deserve to be incorporated into our films which must remind young people that Holi, Raakhi and Diwali are more important than Tomatino, Thanksgiving and Halloween!”

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who penned such memorable numbers as Baghban’s Holi Khele Raghuveera and Waqt’s Do Me A Favor Lets Play Holi, points out that modern filmmakers are too busy imitating the West. He says, “The presence of our festivals and our culture is slowly diminishing in cinema because of the kind of upbringing and upbringing that we give to our children. They are slowly leaning towards the foreign culture. Plus, the kind of stories that are made are more practical and about sex and crime. Incorporating a Holi song into such films and projects is almost impossible.

Subhash Ghai adds, “The only two people in the film industry who still keep the grace and tradition of Holi alive are Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan. They always celebrate Holi with their family and friends.”

Holi no longer inspires music

Subhash Ghai says, “Silsila’s Rang Barse is my all-time favorite Holi song because Mr. Bachchan sang it and Mr. Yash Chopra filmed it.” On the other hand, there could be millions of teenage boys and girls who might have heard Rang Barse on Holi, but wouldn’t have the prospect of connecting it to Yash Chopra’s iconic film.

Musical sensibilities and tastes have changed drastically in the past 20 years alone. Young Indians are much more into Trap, Hip-Hop, EDM and Pop music than evergreen classics.

Film historian and expert Dilip Thakur cites an interesting example and says, “There was a memorable Holi song Balam Pichkari in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. During a press conference, director Ayan Mukerji was asked why a Holi song is back in movies. I couldn’t answer the question. Hindi cinema changed after the advent of multiplexes. Indian festivals slowly started to fade from Hindi cinema.

Sameer Anjaan explains the generation gap and says, “Nowadays music is placed as a blank filler. They don’t realize the importance of music. Remove Deepika Padukones Besharam Rang from Pathaan and see the difference. As As lyricists, we are helpless. Because we are totally dependent on the story. If the story doesn’t have the scope to let us write such songs, then what do we do? I have three mind-blowing Holi songs ready for the last two years, but I can’t understand a single movie where I can put one of those songs.”

Suneel Darshan thinks that modern composers and singers are not attached to the idea of ​​festivals. He says, “Holi is really barely represented on screens because it has to be backed by certain cultural songs like Silsila’s Rang Barse. But that doesn’t find favor with the sensibilities of most composers and song-selectors today.”

Holi streaks are an expensive affair

At the time, films were made in months and sometimes even in years. But today, having an efficient production schedule that can wrap the shoot in days is absolutely equivalent. And somewhere in search of smarter budgets, the Holi songs showsha fell out of favor.

Sameer Anjaan doesn’t mince words saying, “You have to spend a lot of money to stage Holi songs. You have to get the people, the colors and everything that goes with it. So no one is willing to spend that much money. on a song.”

Choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya explains, “The last Holi song I choreographed was Chhan Ke Mohalla by Action Replayy (2010). The last good Holi song was Balam Pichkari by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The songs from the film are placed depending on the need for the story. I think the demand has gone down.

A 90s actor offers some interesting insight by quoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dedication to Holi. He says, “I’m a huge fan of SLB movies and how he brings greatness. He did that with Holi too. Just watch Ram-leela’s Lahu Muh Lag Gaya, Mohe Rang Do Laal by Bajirao Mastani and Holi by Padmaavat. His songs are pure opulence. It’s money well spent and he has brought a whole new sublime nuance to the Holi celebrations.

No Holi song means no fuss

Shooting for a Holi song or scene means handling large amounts of color, water, props, and dozens or sometimes hundreds of extras and background dancers. It can be a production nightmare. Nowadays, the less is more approach is favored at all levels.

Ganesh Acharya explains: “It’s both fun and difficult to shoot a festival song. I had choreographed a Holi song for Ram Setu (2022) but it was not there in the final cut. Sometimes putting the color on the actors is becoming a bit of an issue. So that could also be one of the reasons why there aren’t many Holi songs in movies anymore.”

Subhash Ghai thinks people have become more self-aware. He says, “People have also become more aware of personal hygiene. Purane zamane mein toh sab ek hi pani ke talab mein doob jate the. Now that won’t happen with stars.”

Dilip Thakur cites an old memory of Ghai Holi celebrations and reveals, “There was a Holi celebration at Subhash Ghais bungalow in Madh Island. Madhuri Dixit was present at the celebration but no one dared to put color on Madhuri. Nothing cheap happened to him.

Movies don’t talk about “sing and dance” anymore

Rakesh Roshan sums up the plight of Holi by explaining how songs and music are no longer a priority in movies. He says, “Songs play a very important role in our movies. Actors became superstars because of songs. Today, superstar culture doesn’t exist because there are no songs. The latest generation of actors to have good songs for them was the Hrithiks generation.”

Rahul V Chittella, who had an elaborate song and dance sequence in Gulmohar, his first film says, “I wanted to end the film with a smile on people’s faces. And the song and the colors were a nice way to portray that. . Someone asked me – but why does the movie have a happy ending? I said because we all want to be happy at the end.”

Shekhar Ravjiani offers a more pragmatic debate saying, “Forcing a festival sequence into a script just so we can keep the musical connection alive is not something that filmmakers, composers or even audiences want from our days. I think it’s okay, because we have an equal number of extremely talented independent artists who release their own music that relates to these festivals in their own way.”

Showman Subhash Ghai offers the final word by asking the following question: “It’s no longer fashionable to play with color without caring about the world. The color of entertainment has changed dramatically. If you were to write a song and a sequence for Holi this year, what would you suggest?” This is food for thought though.