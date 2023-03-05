14 main actors and who they play

Nearly five years after Michael B. Jordan last entered the ring as Adonis Creed, the actor is back with Creed 3 alongside a star-studded cast full of some of the hottest actors going right now.

Creed 3 is just the latest long-running boxing blockbuster Rocky/Creed franchise. After the series began being written and produced by star Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan would follow in those footsteps, making his directorial debut with the latest in-ring epic.

The threequel was announced as a “intense emotional journey” by critics, some calling it “by far the best” Creed movie. This time around, Jordan’s titular heavyweight champion is joined by Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson and more.

Confirmed and reported actors

1.) Michael B. Jordan – Adonis Donnie Creed (Johnson)

Michael B. Jordan makes headlines Creed 3 once again, taking on the lead role of Adonis “Donnie” Creed (born Adonis Johnson). Fans last saw the character as he took down a mountain of one man, Viktor Drago (the son of the boxer who killed Donnie’s father in the ring).

When the threequel picks up, Adonis has retired from fighting and is enjoying life as a father, helping to raise his daughter Amara alongside Tessa Thompson’s Bianca Taylor. However, he is forced to put the gloves back on when a force from his past (Jonathan Majors’ Damian Dame Anderson) returns to his life.

2.) Tessa Thompson- Bianca Taylor

Back for his third Creed film in Credo 3 is Bianca Taylor of Tessa Thompson. The Philadelphia native is now married to Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed and has given birth to a beautiful baby girl, Amara.

After starting out as a fledgling musician looking to make a career out of it in the first Creed movie, Bianca went on to become a successful R&B/hip-hop group, even providing entry-point music for her heavyweight champion husband. Since the first film, Biance has slowly felt the slow progression of hearing loss, fearing she might go completely deaf.

3.) Jonathan Majors- Damian Dame Anderson

A newcomer to the franchise with Creed 3 is Damian Dame Anderson of Jonathan Majors. THE Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania The actor is fresh off his debut with Kang the Conqueror, entering the ring as the long-lost friend of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis in search of his reward.

Growing up, Damian and Adonis got into trouble with the law, and while Michael B. Jordan’s character was picked up and raised by a family of means, Majors’ “Lady” wasn’t so lucky. Instead, he’s spent years of his life incarcerated, and after being released and looking for Adonis, it becomes clear that Damian isn’t visiting with the best of intentions.

4.) Thaddeus J. Mixon – Young Adonis Donnie Johnson

Thaddeus J. Mixon joins the trio as a younger version of Michael B. Jordan’s titular boxer.

Although it is unclear to what extent the Security And south of paradise the actor will be in Creed 3with Adonis’ past playing such a big part in the film, Mixon will at least get some screen time.

5.) Spencer Moore II- Young Damian Anderson

As was the case with Thaddeus J. Mixon Micheal B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, Spencer Moore II will play the younger version of Jonathan Majors’ Damian Andreson.

Audiences will see the young actor in some pivotal sequences, as the film explores the two sides of the coin between “Lady” and “Donnie.”

6.) Wood Harris-Tony Little Duke Evers

Another familiar face of Creed franchise comes in the form of Wood Harris (from Thread fame) as Tony Little Duke Evers.

The boxing coach has been part of every Creed movie up to this point. Harris’ “Little Duke” is the son of famed trainer Duke Evers from the original Rocky movies, the man responsible for training Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa.

7.) Florian Munteanu – Viktor Drago

After playing the main antagonist and then finally reconciling with Adonis Creed in Creed IIFlorian Munteanu’s Viktor Drago is back for Credo 3. Fans will recognize Munteanu for his recent work as Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringshonored since the last Creed movie.

It’s unclear how the character will play out in this story, but with him and Adonis seeing eye to eye at the end of the final film, perhaps he could be in the Creed corner this time around rather than the ring throwing punches with him.

8.) Phylicia Rashad – Mary Anne Creed

Playing the wife of one heavyweight champion and the mother of another is Phylicia Rashad as Marry Anne Creed. THE Cosby Show the actress appeared in all three Creed movies, going from staunch critic to reluctant supporter of Adonis’ boxing career.

After watching her husband, Apollo, die in the ring at the hands of Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, she has come a long way. She accepted that her family hand over the gloves, as Adonis honors his father’s legacy with every fight.

9.) Mila Davis-Kent – Amara Creed

Audiences were first introduced to Amara Creed as a baby at the end of Creed IIso Mila Davis-Kent plays an aged version of the character in the third movie.

Like her character, Davis-Kent is deaf in real life, which will surely play into the story as her mother Bianca also suffers the effects of hearing loss.

10.) Tony Bellew – Pretty Ricky Conlan

Fans will immediately recognize Tony Bellew’s Pretty Ricky Conlan when he appears on screen in Creed 3. The character is back after playing the main antagonist of the first Creed movie.

Since Adonis earned the respect of “Pretty Ricky” at the end of that first film, the character of the real-life former professional boxer could (like Florian Munteanu’s Viktor Drago) join Team Creed in the trio, helping the character of Michael B. Jordan training for his toughest test yet.

11.) Jose Benavidez – Felix Chavez

Professional boxer Jose Benavidez is another new face for the Creed franchise, appearing in the third boxing blockbuster as Felix Chavez. After Adonis Creed retired, Chavez followed in his footsteps and became the heavyweight champion of the world.

In Creed 3Adonis attempts to set up a match with Chavez, but due to a series of events, ends up facing Jonathan Majors’ Damian Andersen instead.

12.) Selenis Leyva

Latina actress Selenis Leyva joins Creed 3 in a role that has yet to be named.

It was revealed on Orange is the new black will play the mother and trainer of current champion Feliz Chavez, but other than that, her role remains shrouded in mystery.

13.) Canelo Alvarez

Real Mexican boxer Canelo lvarez joins the long list of real professional fighters on the Credo 3 discard.

It’s currently unknown if Lvarez will play a character or himself in the upcoming blockbuster, but it seems likely that he will face Micheal B. Jordan or Jonathan Majors in the ring.

14.) Go for it

Rounding the Creed 3 the cast is singer-songwriter Kehlani.

The musician is part of the film’s sprawling soundtrack and appears to become a friend/colleague to Tessa Thompson’s Bianca, possibly even providing the entrance music for the final showdown between Adonis and Damian.

Where is Rocky in Creed 3?

A name fans may be wondering about in Creed 3 is Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa. The character and actor have been a fixture in the franchise since its debut in 1976.

However, the next Creed the sequel will not feature an appearance from the Hollywood icon.

Star and director Michael B. Jordan recently said HOT97 that Rocky wasn’t in the movie because he “to want[s] Adonis to stand on his own two feet,” and the focus of this film should be on “the childhood traumas that shaped [Adonis] Today.”

It means that “this story was really about Adonis Creed moving on with his family,” and Stallone’s character apparently had no place in it.

Although this is a diplomatic response from Jordan, there seems to be much more at stake. men’s healthStallone expressed his displeasure with the direction of the franchise through lengthy Rocky producer (and former friend of the actor) Irwin Winkler.

Stallone sold the franchise film rights to Winkler in 1976 out of desperation. This led to the actor receiving no financial gain from the films aside from what he would earn as an actor appearing in them.

With Winkler still in control of Rocky’s name, Stallone opted out of future film appearances beginning with Credo 3making it clear that current franchise star Michael B. Jordan had nothing to do with his departure.

Credo 3 hits theaters Friday, March 3.