W&M rout Elon behind shooting and 3-point defense





WASHINGTON Behind its fierce shooting and stingy defense, William & Mary advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mike’s Colonial Athletic Association Jersey Championship with its biggest tournament victory, 73-51, over Elon on Saturday afternoon. W&M (13-19) connected on a school tournament record 14 3-pointers, led largely by senior Miguel Ayesa . He matched his career high with 23 points and in doing so set a program mark for 3 points in a CAA Tournament game with seven, one shy of the overall tournament mark. The Tribe’s 14 3-point shots as a team were also just a shy of the tournament record. The 22-point winning margin was the largest for W&M in a CAA Tournament game. On the other side, the Tribe limited the Phoenix to just 51 points, the second best defensive performance for a green and gold team in CAA Tournament history. Elon shot just 38.2% from the floor, including 33.3% in the second half. Leading the charge on the defensive was the graduate guard Chris Mullins . He limited CAA Rookie of the Year Max Mackinnon to a season-low two points on just 1 of 4 shots. Ayesa connected on 3-pointers in two of the Tribe’s first four possessions to revive the offense. His third hat-trick of the contest at 9:44 capped an 8-0 Tribe run and extended the lead to 20-10. Elon went within four, 29-25, on five straight points from Sean Halloran, but Ayesa responded with a 3-pointer. The Vert et Or led by seven, 34-27, at the break, hitting seven 3-pointers in the first half. The Phoenix closed within four again less than two minutes into the second half, and Ayesa responded with another 3-pointer. In total, the tribe’s first six field goals of the second half came from beyond the arc. A staff Tyler Rice A 9-point run pushed the tribe’s lead into double digits for good. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and was fouled on another, hitting three free throws to give W&M a 56-44 lead with 10:12 remaining. After a Halloran jumper made it a 10-point game, the Tribe used a 15-1 to put the game away. W&M finished the match with 40.4%. The tribe overtook Elon, 40-32, and provided 17 assists on his 23 field goals. Junior Ben Wight matched his career high with 13 rebounds to go along with eight points and four assists. Rice and second grade Matteus case each finished with 11 points and Case added seven rebounds. Following

The Tribe will face CAA regular season champion and No. 1 seed Hofstra in the quarterfinals on Sunday, March 5.

