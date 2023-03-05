7 Bollywood songs that will make the festival come alive





With the ‘Festival of Colors’ just around the corner, let us check out our ‘To-do-list’. Old clothes to wear on vacation, sunscreen, sunglasses, arrangement of thandai and snacks, water toys (pichkari) made, balloons and organic colors purchased. What’s left? A MUSICAL PLAYLIST! Holi is incomplete without Bollywood songs. Any Holi party needs Hindi songs tadka so you can dance, sing while playing Holi and also, while enjoying your favorite music. Thandai. So we have created a list of top 7 Bollywood songs, which will make your Holi Bash more enjoyable and which you should definitely include in your playlist. Look at: Balam Pichkari Yeh Jawaani’s song Hai Deewani, released in 2013, tops the list of Holi songs. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the main actors of the film and the choreography is awesome. We can’t stop grooving to his rhythms. Jai Jai Shivshankar Jai Jai Shivshankar from the movie War, released in 2019, features two top Bollywood dancers showcasing their best dance skills. The song also teaches you that a simple white shirt or a decent white vest is all you want for the festival. Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain The song from the greatest movie of all time – Sholay released in 1975; features Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The love song is a must-have song in the Holi music playlist. Rank Barsé Yash Raj’s 1981 film Silsila was way ahead of its time, but we’re not here to discuss that. The song sung by Amitabh Bachchan was a big hit and is still a favorite song at Holi parties. Do me a favor, let’s play Holi Incredible chemistry between the lead duo (from the 2005 movie Waqt) – Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra is what makes this song extra special. The staging of the song contains all the elements of the festival. Hori Khele Raghuvera Baghban of 2003, a revised version of Rajesh Khanna’s Avtaar of 1983 made all parents feel, “Aaj Kal K Bachche Aise Hi Hote Hain.” The song too, sung by Amitabh Bachchan as in Silsila; is yet another holi hit song. Aaj Na Chodenge The 1971 song Kati Patang featuring Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh is an iconic song that is always loved by people during Holi. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



