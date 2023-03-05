Entertainment
Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Heat’ actor, dead at 61
Tom Sizemoredied of a brain aneurysm, according tomultiple reports.
The actor, famous for his performances in blockbusters likeSaving Private Ryan,HeatAndBlack Hawk Down, died Friday in a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 61 years old.
Sizemore’s death comes nearly two weeks after hecollapsed at his Los Angeles homeon February 18 and washospitalized for a cerebral aneurysm, which occurred as a result of a stroke. He remained hospitalized in a coma. On February 27, Sizemore’s manager revealed in a statement that doctors were recommending an end-of-life decision and advising his family that there was “no hope left”.
“The family is in the process of deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be released on Wednesday,” the statement read. “We ask for his family’s privacy during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”
The Michigan native’s Hollywood career spanned nearly 35 years, including a Golden Globe nomination in 2000 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television forWitness protection.
Behind the scenes, Sizemore’s personal issues with drug addiction — hisHeatco-star, Robert De Niro,once organized an intervention— Andin trouble with the lawmade headlines, includinga six-month prison sentence in 2003for domestic violence against his former girlfriend, “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss. He was morerecently arrested in 2019 for misdemeanor drug possession. In 2018, Kiersten Pyke filed a lawsuit against the actor, alleging he groped her when she was 11 in 2003 while working on the crime drama together,Born killers. Police investigated at the time, but no charges were filed. Sizemore denied the allegation and a judgedismissed the lawsuit in 2020.
“I humbly request that I not be presumed guilty of these charges based on my checkered past,” he said in part of a statement toUSA todayat the time. “I visited my family and many others, but I didn’t.”
Sizemore was previously married toBold and beautifulformer Maeve Quinlan.
He is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger.
