‘Everything, everywhere, all at once’ wins 2023 Spirit Awards – The Hollywood Reporter

Everything everywhere all at once was the big winner at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, picking up seven awards from his eight nominations.

The genre film won Best Feature and Michelle Yeoh won Best Lead Performance, while Stephanie Hsu won Best Breakthrough Performance and Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Performance, beating her co-star Jamie. Lee Curtis. Filmmaking duo Daniels also won Best Screenplay and Best Director, while Paul Rogers won Best Editing for the film.

Through tears, Yeoh said, “The Daniels, my boys, thank you for writing such an amazing script that gave us the opportunity to be here to be seen to be heard. And I want to dedicate this to all of our mothers. Without our mothers, none of us would be here. … Thanks to all of you for believing in us and giving us a seat at the table. And for all the little girls and little boys who look like us and think it’s possible, thank you.”

“Without our community, our families and the independent film community, the script would never have become what it is,” said Daniel Kwan after winning Best Screenplay, while Daniel Scheinert added, “The scripts are sometimes hard to read and ours was particularly scary to read, so thank you to everyone who believed in it.

Hsu, in his speech, tearfully said, “I come from the downtown theater world, and it’s one of my proudest things to be from this community, knowing how to make something from It was nothing. This is my first-ever individual award, and it feels incredibly fitting that it’s in this room. … I want to thank A24 for keeping indie films hot and alive. She concluded: “I hope that I can take this today less as a reward, as a symbol of victory, but I hope that it can protect me in this moment of breakthrough, that it can act as a talisman to protect this weird flag, this desire to help create and deliver stories that help us grow as a society and community in the best way we don’t know how.

The ceremony was hosted by Hasan Minhaj, who opened by telling the audience that he certainly wasn’t paid as much as Jerrod Carmichael, who during his 2023 Golden Globes home concert said he got 500 $000 for the position of master of ceremonies. “I literally earn 1/1,000 of what he did,” Minhaj said. “They literally handed me a Starbucks gift card and said, ‘Hey man, use what’s on it. “”

After Quan won the top prize of the evening, the award for best documentary was awarded next, which went to All the beauty and bloodshed, directed by Laura Poitras. The best international film went to joyland (Pakistan/USA), while the best first screenplay went to John Patton Ford for Criminal Emily.

TV side, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance Pay And station eleven were tied for the most nominations with three each. The night’s top TV award was Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series, which went to Hulu’s Ayo Edebiri. the bear. In total, the bear won two awards, the other being Best New Scripted Series, the most for a TV show this year.

“I grew up and there weren’t people who looked like me or felt like me,” Edebiri said during his acceptance speech. “It’s really good because I’m in a room full of people, who I really look up to and look up to, but there’s also a lot of people who look and feel like me, and that’s really GOOD.”

The Truer Than Fiction Award, given to an emerging non-fiction feature film director who has yet to receive significant recognition, went to Reid Davenport for his film I didn’t see you there. The Someone to Watch award, which honors a talented filmmaker with a singular vision who has yet to receive proper recognition, went to Nikyatu Jusu for Nanny. The Producers Award, which honors emerging producers who, despite very limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision necessary to produce quality independent films, was awarded to Tory Lenosky, who recently produced Resurrection. The John Cassavetes Award, given to the best feature film made for less than $1 million, went to Cathedralwhich had a budget of $200,000.

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary School) awarded Best Scripted or Documentary Series, but first took the time to congratulate Edebiri, to whom she lost for Best Supporting Actor in a New Scripted Series Category. The prize went to Repetition.

“Let me tell you a story for as long as it takes,” Ralph said. “There was the Dark Ages of 1991 and the Independent Spirit Awards was five years old, and I walked into this little hotel room. There was no attempt at branding, there was no a lot of fabulous people, okay, maybe one or two, but I was in a sea of ​​whites. And I was named best supporting actress in a movie written by the great Charles Burnett. And I I won!”

She added: “I used my acceptance speech to beg Hollywood to please recognize that maybe I was a winner, but I represented thousands of winners who looked like me, who would be there if they only had the chance, if they only had the script, if only they had the chance. So when I’m here tonight, after losing Best Supporting Actress on Television, to Ayo , I have to honestly say this is what change looks like.

Best Cinematographer went to Tar‘s Florian Hoffmeister, who was the only award won for the film, which went on the night got seven nominations. Best First Feature went to Charlotte Wells After Sun.

Quinta Brunson won the acting television grand prize for her role in Abbott Elementary School, telling the audience that she didn’t expect to win given the dress she was wearing. “I’m so honored to win this because of the spirit of my show and everything that goes on on it. We’ve got a bunch of people who just made things from scratch and Abbott Elementary School is made by people making something out of nothing every day,” she said. “We’ve just been very lucky to be supported by studios and networks…I’m used to making Instagram videos with nothing but my phone. That’s how I started. So I want to dedicate this award to any kid who’s currently making a video on TikTok and the rest of the kids tell them you’re probably never going to win a prize anywhere. If you care enough and you respect the craft and the craft is important to you, and you believe in it and study it, this little TikTok or whatever comes out at the time, I hope you know that enough care for your craft, you can do it to win a prize.

This year, Film Independent removed the gender-specific acting categories, replacing Best Actor/Actress and Second Actor/Actress with gender-neutral categories with the same combined number of nominees. The new categories, Best Lead Performance and Best Support Performance, each feature 10 nominees. “We don’t care about your gender identity, as long as you’re sexy,” Minhaj said during his monologue. “No uggos allowed!” … Honestly, I’m really glad we’re getting rid of gender categories because for the first time in history, all men will know how all women feel when they find out they’re competing with Cate Blanchett.

Also at the ceremony, Sarah Polley’s women who talk received the Robert Altman Award, which is given to the director, casting director and cast of a film. During her acceptance speech, Polley joked that the movie was called “Women Are Talking,” a reference to when Mark Wahlberg mistakenly called the movie “Women Are Talking” at the SAG Awards last week. Pachinko received the award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.

See the full list of winners here. Check out the star red carpet arrivals here.