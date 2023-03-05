Powerful Personality: GCC professor writes biography of Civil War general | Entertainment

BATAVIA William Tecumseh Sherman is one of the most controversial generals of the Civil Wars.
What a complex guy it is. He’s a guy you love and hate by turns, said Derek Maxfield, associate professor of history at Genesee Community College and author of a new book on the general. (Sherman) is the kind of guy who is so deep and so fascinating. You can’t take your eyes off it.
While Maxfield said he doesn’t necessarily admire Sherman, he is fascinated by him. And it was this fascination that led him to write his latest biography, Man of Fire: William Tecumseh Sherman in the Civil War.
It’s a project I had in mind for a long time, Maxfield said. In 2020, his first book was Hellmira: The Unions Most Infamous Civil War Prison Camp about the Elmira POW camp. At the time, he had been studying Sherman for many years. Before the Elmira project, he wanted to write about Sherman for his first book.
However, his editors asked him to write about Elmira prison. As a result, Maxfield had to put Sherman’s biography on the back burner until Elmira’s book was completed.
Maxfield said the strength of Sherman’s personality is what caught his interest. Describing Sherman as a force of nature, he said the Civil War general was a fiercely intellectual and a guy who was continually in search of himself.
This is kind of my central thesis. Here’s a guy still trying to figure out who he was. Trying to find his identity, he said. Looking for this, I can relate to a lot.
Maxfield was at SUNY Cortland College studying the Civil War when he was initially introduced to Sherman. Since then, he has researched and read about Sherman.
During his research, Maxfield said he discovered the general was more insecure than he looked.
It’s something that really struck me, he said. Then he has these interesting struggles that he goes through in his life.
For example, Maxfield said in Kentucky, Sherman appears to have had a nervous breakdown. At the time, Sherman was called crazy. Maxfield said you really felt for the guy because what he struggles with is anxiety, something we understand very well now, but people didn’t understand back then.
Maxfield said the Kentucky episode would have broken most people. However, Sherman rises from the ashes like a phoenix.
Sherman’s historic reputation has changed over time. Stories such as Gone with the Wind have labeled Sherman a monster, Maxfield said, and in popular culture he has a reputation for being an arsonist.
I guess what I’m trying to convey is that it’s not that simple, he said. Here’s a guy who’s really been through a lot of the same struggles that a lot of us are going through.
Man of Fire features appendices written by Tracy Ford, Associate Professor of English at GCC, Michael Gosselin, Associate Professor of English, and Jess Maxfield, Student Success Coach. The book is published as part of the Emerging Civil War series. The books in the series have appendices following the main text that cover the book’s topics in more depth.
Maxfield said he thinks the inclusion of appendices is a really cool thing.
You have all these people associated with GCC who all have things to say about Sherman, he said. Truly, they enhance the quality of the book immeasurably.
Since joining Genesee Community College in 2009, Maxfield has established a reputation as an outstanding storyteller, author, playwright, director, and award-winning teacher. He has twice received SUNY’s highest system-level honor. Maxfield was recognized in 2013 with the SUNY Chancellors Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities and in 2019 with the SUNY Chancellors Award for Excellence in Teaching.
He wrote, directed and starred in a number of plays that toured the country, including Now We Stand by Each Other Always in which he portrayed General Ulysses S. Grant. Now We Stand by Each Other still explores the relationship between Grant and Sherman.
More recently, Maxfield was commissioned by the Landmark Society of Genesee County to produce a piece highlighting the Brisbane family of Batavia. Brothers at Odds: The Brisbane Story brings the story of Batavias Brisbane Mansion and the people who lived there to life.
To celebrate the release of his book, Maxfield is hosting a book launch party from 6-9 p.m. on March 17 at the Genesee-Orléans Regional Arts Council, 201 East Main St., Batavia. The event is free and open to all. Copies of Man of Fire will be available for sale and signing.
Man of Fire: William Tecumseh Sherman in the Civil War is also available for purchase from publisher Savas Beatie or Amazon.
