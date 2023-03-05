Mia Wasikowska Talks Leaving Hollywood: I Felt Really Disconnected





Actress Mia Wasikowska said she left Hollywood for her native Australia because she ‘didn’t really like the lifestyle’ of making movies after movies, which made her feel ‘disconnected’ of his community. “I want to do more things in life than be in a trailer,” the ‘Jane Eyre’ actress revealed to IndieWire in an interview published Friday. Not so long ago, Wasikowska was a Hollywood “it” girl, starring in hit movies like Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” and “Crimson Peak.” But she said after living a hectic lifestyle since her teenage years, she was ready for a change of pace. “I didn’t really like the lifestyle of going back to back. I felt really disconnected from any larger community,” she said. MARK WAHLBERG LEFT HOLLYWOOD FOR NEVADA TO GIVE HIS CHILDREN A BETTER LIFE: IT MAKES MUCH MORE SENSE TO US “I had been doing it since I was 17, more like 15 but I really worked a lot from 17. I spent 10 to 15 years, completely like, new city, new country, every three months. And it’s like going back to school every few months. Especially when you’re younger, when you don’t have that foundation. I found that really difficult. The 33-year-old said it made her want to find a place where she could put down roots. SHINE STAR SHELLEY DUVALL ON HOLLYWOOD RETURNS AFTER LEAVING SPOTLIGHT FOR 20 YEARS: I CAN STILL WIN “Maybe if the payoff is good and you feel really good doing it, then that’s OK. But I haven’t. So I wanted to establish that for myself on a personal level. and having more of a sense of a place where I belong is not just on a film set that wraps up every few weeks,” she said. Wasikowska moved back to Sydney a few years ago and since then has been working on Australian indie projects like “Blueback,” a drama about an oceanographer advocating for coral reefs against poachers, released last year. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ actress said she enjoys working occasionally on Hollywood movies, but doesn’t see herself returning to Los Angeles full-time. “I’m quite happy,” she said. “If I can have the best of both worlds, which is to dive in and out of it once in a while, I would be really happy. But I would never be in this place where I was just on a treadmill . CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I want to do more things in life than being in a caravan. It’s great, and there are a lot of good things, [but] the perception of it is quite different from the reality. And that didn’t suit me as a person. You can really lose perspective because you are being treated quite strangely. When that’s your only reality, it’s pretty weird.”

