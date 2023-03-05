Entertainment
Yami Gautam reacts to Twitter user who says she ‘needs to hire a better PR agency’ | Bollywood
Yami Gautam said she “firmly believes that your job is your best public relationship”. On Saturday, the actor responded to a Twitter user, who said she needed to hire a better PR agency. While Yami agreed that celebrities, who are supported by their PR managers, are doing well, she said that relying on “heavy PR activities, reviews, trends, perceptions, image” was not his thing. Yami added that she doesn’t judge celebrities for this, but she wants her work to speak for itself. Read also : Yami Gautam talks about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut
Yami tweeted, “I see the power of heavy PR activities/reviews/trends/perceptions/image etc that actors rely on, and I’m not judging anyone. But I firmly believe that YOUR JOB IS YOUR BEST PR It’s a longer route but takes you in the right direction.’ Yami’s original tweet replied, “All Yami Gautam needs to do is hire a better PR agency. It would do wonders for his career.”
Yami was recently seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s thriller Lost alongside Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Tushar Pandey. Last year, Yami was seen in the movie One Thursday. She will next be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga alongside Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will be released on March 24 on Netflix. The film takes place inside a hijacked plane, with Ajay Singh directing the film from a script written by Amar Kaushik (Stree) and Shiraz Ahmed (Race 3).
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga sees Yami Gautam as an air hostess. Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal plays her boyfriend and accomplice, who would be on a mission to steal diamonds from air cargo in order to free herself from debt.
At a recent event, Yami spoke on a variety of topics ranging from her films to her journey to her thoughts on female-centric films and the industry today. She told ABP Network Ideas Of India 2.0, “Each generation ushers in a new era. Mother India was created at a time when there was no conversation about it. Actresses like Smita Patil were there at that time . introduce the actresses. I think a lot of changes are coming, there is an awareness and the industry is changing. If better characters were written, there would be better performances as well. Only a good movie matters to the audience.
