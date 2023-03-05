The 10 Craziest Action Moments In Hollywood History

Modern acting is gripped by a key question. That is, how well should a performer channel their characters’ version of reality. For some, the idea of ​​being totally absorbed by a non-fictional character seems ridiculous; for others, it’s essential for a credible performance. Whether they agree with the approach or not, over the years everyone from Al Pacino to Kate Winslet has relied on certain aspects of the method of action rulebook.

The roots of method play lie with theater practitioner Konstantin Stanislavski. He called his approach to acting the system, but most know it as the Stanislavski method. This method revolves around a few simple concepts that even people who have never acted in their life have probably heard of. The most important of these is that the actor must, at the time of the action, truly feel and experience what a character is going through. Then there is affective memory, in which the actor triggers an emotional state through their own memories. It’s not quite the smell of fart, but it’s close.

After training under Stella Adler, Marlon Brando adopted the Stanislavski system and is widely credited with popularizing the technique. In his very first Broadway play, for example, he had a stagehand throw a bucket of ice water at him as he ran up and down the stairs, so that when he stepped on scene, it looked like he really had just come out of a frozen lake.

Since then, any actor looking to earn the respect of Hollywood’s foreign press has adopted a method of acting, which has led to some pretty wacky moments on set. Below, take a good look at ten of the most bizarre.

Craziest action moments in Hollywood history:

Dustin Hoffman in marathon runner

Let’s start with perhaps the most famous conversation in the history of the method of action. In 1976, Dustin Hoffman, having made a name for himself in films like midnight cowboy And The graduationlands the role of Babe Levy in marathon runner.

After being caught up in a plot by Nazi war criminals to seize stolen diamonds from his dead brothers safely, Babe is abducted and tortured. At one point, Hoffman’s character is forced to stay awake for three days straight. When his co-star Lawrence Olivier noticed him a little groggy, Hoffman revealed that he kept himself awake for 72 hours to better convey sleep deprivation to his characters. My dear boy, answered Olivier. Why don’t you just try to act?

Adrian Brody in The pianist

The pianist tells the story of real Polish Jewish concert pianist Wadysaw Szpilman, who spent two years in hiding in the Warsaw Ghetto during the Nazi occupation of Poland in World War II. To get into the role, Adrien Brody not only practiced the piano two hours a day; he also got rid of all his material possessions and broke up with his girlfriend.

In a 2003 interview with the BBC, the actor explained: I gave up my apartment, sold my car, unplugged the phones, and left. I took two bags and my keyboard and moved to Europe. He arrived on this set with nothing but these two bags and his keyboard, much to the astonishment of director Roman Polanski.

Dennis Hopper in The apocolypse now

The method doesn’t quite do justice to Dennis Hoppers’ behavior on the set of Apocalypse now. The actor’s alcoholic and drug-addicted lifestyle made him Marlon Brando’s enemy number one, forcing Francis Ford Coppola to shoot their Alternate Nights scenes. Hopper was so drugged up at this point that for his appearance as a mad photojournalist, he was subsisting on a diet of benzedrine, marijuana, and good old-fashioned LSD.

Thinking back to Hoppers’ crazy behavior on set, Gray Frederickson said The Independent: That’s how he was, on and off camera. But he was fun and everyone loved him. There was no limit to his madness at all. In fact, he’s a lot more serious and less friendly now that he’s not so crazy. Of course, there were other downsides to Hoppers’ approach. Dennis was notorious at the time for never taking a shower, recalls crew member Doug Claybourne. You didn’t want to stand too close to him.

Gary Oldman in darkest hour

Many actors have portrayed Britain’s wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill, including the great Richard Burton. However, few have relished the opportunity more than Gary Oldman, who seems to have taken on his involvement in the 2017s. darkest hour as an excuse to indulge in his vices.

To really get a feel for the character, the British actor insisted on smoking real Cuban cigars throughout filming. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, tThe actor claimed he smoked a dozen $50 cigars a day for 48 days. That’s $31,000 of authenticity right there. No wonder he ended up with a stomach ulcer.

Choi Min-sik in Old boy

For his interpretation of Dae-Su, an unfortunate abductee who spends 15 years in the same cell with only a television for company, the South Korean actor Choi Min-sik held nothing back.

His performance in the psychological horror saw the actor subject himself to a series of brutal, disgusting and downright insane antics. In addition to branding himself for real (one burn for each year his character was imprisoned), he ate an entire live octopus in one take. I felt sorry for the octopus, he explains in behind-the-scenes footage from the film. I think we did four out of five takes. Something tells me Choi Min-sik has never seen My octopus teacher.

Al Pacino at The scent of a woman

In the years 1992 The scent of a woman, notorious method maestro Al Pacino plays Frank, a retired US Army colonel who happens to be blind. By this point in his career, Pacino was already known for putting every fiber of his being into his roles. Upon landing the role of Frank, he sought advice and training at a school for the blind, and began to live day to day as if he had actually lost his sight.

Initially, even simple things like pouring water were impossible. However, by the time principal photography began, he had already become accustomed to this new way of life. To make sure all that preparation wasn’t wasted, he asked all the cast and crew to treat him like they might be a blind person. Between takes, he walked around with a cane and never looked anyone, not even his co-stars, in the eye.

Hilary Swank in Boys DonI’m crying

Although Hilary Swank was devastated after being dropped from the cast of 90210the exit of his characters from the long-running teen drama allowed him to audition for more serious projects like Kimberly Pierces Boys don’t cry which tells the real-life story of Brandon Teena, a trans person who leaves home to find love but ends up being the victim of a brutal hate crime.

Before auditioning for the role, Swank decided to live like a man for over a month, tying down her breasts, deepening her voice, and restricting her diet. After figuring out what worked and didn’t work, she was already so deep into character that even her neighbors didn’t recognize her and assumed she had invited a male cousin to stay.

Nicolas Cage in For youworst kiss

In 1986, Nicolas Cage was only 22 years old and had acted almost exclusively in films for his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. Already on the way up, he came across the scenario of vampire kiss and fell in love with the lead role. I made the movie with no money, he said Spin in 1989, Because I liked the script and wanted to try something new with my acting.

Obsessed and willing to try anything, Cage went above and beyond. In one scene, the script asks his character, a New York booking agent who is literally allergic to the sun, to swallow a raw egg. Cage told the director to replace the egg with a cockroach, explaining that critters were his greatest fear and that was precisely why he needed to eat one, whole while he was still alive.

Jared Leto in suicide squad

Jared Leto is Hollywood’s most notorious creep. He may have taken things too far on the set of suicide squad. Leto’s approach was unbalanced from the start. The actor would have sent a slaughtered pig to the casting on the first table read and that was only the beginning. Along with refusing to answer his real name (cast and crew were to call him Mistah J), it’s also claimed he sent his castmates anal beads, used condoms, and live rats. He sent Will Smith an envelope full of bullets, for God’s sake.

As Viola Davis revealed in an interview for Vanity Lounge: He did bad things, Jared Leto did. He gave some really awful gifts. He had a henchman who came into the rehearsal room, and the henchman came in with a dead pig and dropped it on the table, then he walked out. Too bad he was useless.

Sean Penn in Victims of war

Victims of war is not an easy watch. It tells the story of Pvt. Max Eriksson, played by Michael J. Fox, and Sgt. Tony Meserve, played by Sean Penn. After Penn’s character rescues Eriksson during a battle in Vietnam, they come to blows when the senior officer kidnaps a teenage Vietnamese girl for his regiment’s enjoyment.

In one scene, Penn’s character attacks a soldier who opposes the kidnapping. This led to John Leguizamo’s actual assault: [When]my character refuses and Seans has to slap me to submit, and of course Sean doesn’t believe in stage fighting because he’s too methodical for this shit, so he slaps me for real, the actor said Hollywood.com. Were on the 13th take and my face [is]here and you can’t even understand the dialogue I’m saying and [director]Brian de Palmas goes, We have to do it one more time, John, it was a blur. So it’s a bang and a bang and I’m about to quit and then they cut the scene from the movie.