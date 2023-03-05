Entertainment
What do happy couples do?
Do happy couples have a secret for lasting fulfillment in their relationships? The answer is no. It’s never something they all have in common. It’s a bunch of things. Researchers have determined that certain habits and ways of communicating are largely responsible for making relationships flourish. Lets dig into what some of them are.
Pleasure and happiness go hand in hand. Research shows that 4-year-olds laugh about 300 times a day, while a 40-year-old laughs about four times. Young children engage in activities that naturally invoke more laughter and fun, such as long periods of playtime and socializing.
Adults also need to play and socialize. As we well know, adulthood brings responsibilities, tasks and details that weigh us down and require a lot of attention in our daily lives. Moral of the story? We may need to create intentional moments of pleasure in our lives.
Laughter is not only enjoyable and fun; it promotes the bond between people. Beloved Danish-American comedian/pianist Victor Borge wrote: Laughter is the shortest distance between people. Research reveals that people who laugh together end up liking each other more. Apart from the great benefit of being and staying close to one’s partner, laughter also boosts endorphins and has many other physical and mental health benefits.
To create opportunities for fun and laughter, couples can get creative with celebrating occasions such as getting a promotion, achieving an exercise goal, or completing a health project. house together. Making a special meal or dessert together, enjoying humorous entertainment, or hosting a board game night with friends can go a long way in adding spark and joy to the relationship.
Additionally, an ongoing commitment to regular date nights is often prescribed by couples therapists as a way to ensure the couple can get away for fun, or even have a date night. at home. Giving each other the phone-free attention (and not talking about the kids!) gives couples a chance to maintain a strong, lasting connection.
The dining table has been a symbol of togetherness and belonging in families for generations. We have seen a 33% decline in this very important ritual over the past 20 years. Last year I noticed a local notice board reminding families to make sure they dine together! Gathering around a table at the end of a stressful day can be restorative and provide a predictable source of comfort, connection, and pleasure for everyone involved.
However, that may not have been our experience growing up in our childhood homes. Instead, there may have been tension, arguments, interruptions, or excessive drinking. If so, we can create a new version of dinner time within our families or partnerships.
Some have found it helpful to turn off all phones, computers and televisions, ask each person to share a highlight and a low point of the day, put on some nice music, light a candle or say what they appreciate each other.
Whether around the dinner table or at another time and place, familiar topics that couples end up focusing on include children, household responsibilities, family matters, money, and work. Couples who take the time to talk about more intimate aspects of life, such as their personal triumphs, challenges, hopes, dreams, and fears, report feeling happier with themselves and with one another. ‘other.
Successful and secure couples sometimes encounter difficulties, like any other couple, but they know how to self-regulate when emotions run high. Strategies include pausing before interacting, so they don’t fly off and treat their partner unkindly. Instead of letting out what’s upsetting them, they can let their partner know what’s bothering them in a calm, clear, and kind way.
They don’t allow their emotions to control them and are able to use soft starts to bring up sensitive topics. An example would be letting their partner know there is something they want to talk about, asking if the partner is in a place to listen, and if so, sharing their feelings and needs, without criticism or judgment.
Happy couples get into the habit of emphasizing the positive. Infusing your relationship with appreciation for each other is one of the most important things you can do.
It’s easy to fall into the trap of focusing too much on what’s wrong with your partner. This can create a negativity bias which, over time, can cause resentment to build up and fray the bond between you. There are times in all relationships when partners need to bring up what’s bothering them. Yet each appreciation makes a deposit in everyone’s emotional bank accounts. Keeping both accounts full lays the foundation for a strong relationship that can overcome any difficulties.
John Gottman, a relationship expert, puts it well: in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we can forget to slow down and physically connect with our spouses. We weren’t talking (only) about sex here, but about all kinds of physical relationships, from holding hands and long hugs to daily kisses and caresses. Data shows that people in physically loving relationships are happier.
Gottman suggests sharing a strong hug and lingering in a seven-second kiss as they greet each other. Physically connecting in this way stimulates oxytocin, the hormone that governs human connection and feelings of well-being.
Sexual intimacy too often takes a back seat when work, parenting and relationship difficulties become overwhelming. Regular sexual intimacy can immunize a marriage against obsolescence and distance by allowing partners to experience lasting closeness, pleasure and love.
I encourage you to make an effort to strengthen your relationship in one of these ways. Having a happier relationship just might start with you!
Amy Newshore is a couples therapist/coach who completed her Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Antioch University in New England and subsequently trained in the Developmental Model for Couples Therapy as well as non-violent communication, which form the basis of his work as a relationship coach. For more information, visit his website at www.coachingbyamy.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gazettenet.com/Let-s-Talk-Relationships-What-do-happy-couples-do-50101152
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What do happy couples do?
- Alex de Minaur stuns the tennis world in ‘incredible’ Acapulco drama
- 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards: MJ Rodriguez wows in burgundy mini dress
- Looking for stock dividends of 9% to 11%? That’s what these ETF managers are aiming for with an AI-assisted strategy.
- 2023 International Women’s Day of Prayer
- economic growth – China sets economic growth target of around 5% at opening of parliament
- Jokowi tasks Erick Thohir and Heru Budi with finding security solutions for residents around the Pertamina Plumpang depot
- The record-breaking Disneyland regular shares his wisdom after nearly 3,000 consecutive visits to the park
- The oldest person in the world, a Spanish woman born in the USA, turns 116 years old
- Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley take veiled shots at Donald Trump in remarks on CPAC
- Boris Johnson: Tories won’t forget what really finished him off as PM, despite ‘reality stretch’ rebuttals | Political news
- The 10 Craziest Action Moments In Hollywood History