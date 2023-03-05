What do happy couples do?

Do happy couples have a secret for lasting fulfillment in their relationships? The answer is no. It’s never something they all have in common. It’s a bunch of things. Researchers have determined that certain habits and ways of communicating are largely responsible for making relationships flourish. Lets dig into what some of them are.

Invest in fun times together

Pleasure and happiness go hand in hand. Research shows that 4-year-olds laugh about 300 times a day, while a 40-year-old laughs about four times. Young children engage in activities that naturally invoke more laughter and fun, such as long periods of playtime and socializing.

Adults also need to play and socialize. As we well know, adulthood brings responsibilities, tasks and details that weigh us down and require a lot of attention in our daily lives. Moral of the story? We may need to create intentional moments of pleasure in our lives.

Laughter is not only enjoyable and fun; it promotes the bond between people. Beloved Danish-American comedian/pianist Victor Borge wrote: Laughter is the shortest distance between people. Research reveals that people who laugh together end up liking each other more. Apart from the great benefit of being and staying close to one’s partner, laughter also boosts endorphins and has many other physical and mental health benefits.

To create opportunities for fun and laughter, couples can get creative with celebrating occasions such as getting a promotion, achieving an exercise goal, or completing a health project. house together. Making a special meal or dessert together, enjoying humorous entertainment, or hosting a board game night with friends can go a long way in adding spark and joy to the relationship.

Additionally, an ongoing commitment to regular date nights is often prescribed by couples therapists as a way to ensure the couple can get away for fun, or even have a date night. at home. Giving each other the phone-free attention (and not talking about the kids!) gives couples a chance to maintain a strong, lasting connection.

Have diner together

The dining table has been a symbol of togetherness and belonging in families for generations. We have seen a 33% decline in this very important ritual over the past 20 years. Last year I noticed a local notice board reminding families to make sure they dine together! Gathering around a table at the end of a stressful day can be restorative and provide a predictable source of comfort, connection, and pleasure for everyone involved.

However, that may not have been our experience growing up in our childhood homes. Instead, there may have been tension, arguments, interruptions, or excessive drinking. If so, we can create a new version of dinner time within our families or partnerships.

Some have found it helpful to turn off all phones, computers and televisions, ask each person to share a highlight and a low point of the day, put on some nice music, light a candle or say what they appreciate each other.

Talk about the things that matter

Whether around the dinner table or at another time and place, familiar topics that couples end up focusing on include children, household responsibilities, family matters, money, and work. Couples who take the time to talk about more intimate aspects of life, such as their personal triumphs, challenges, hopes, dreams, and fears, report feeling happier with themselves and with one another. ‘other.

In case of stress, self-regulate

Successful and secure couples sometimes encounter difficulties, like any other couple, but they know how to self-regulate when emotions run high. Strategies include pausing before interacting, so they don’t fly off and treat their partner unkindly. Instead of letting out what’s upsetting them, they can let their partner know what’s bothering them in a calm, clear, and kind way.

They don’t allow their emotions to control them and are able to use soft starts to bring up sensitive topics. An example would be letting their partner know there is something they want to talk about, asking if the partner is in a place to listen, and if so, sharing their feelings and needs, without criticism or judgment.

Express gratitude and appreciation often

Happy couples get into the habit of emphasizing the positive. Infusing your relationship with appreciation for each other is one of the most important things you can do.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of focusing too much on what’s wrong with your partner. This can create a negativity bias which, over time, can cause resentment to build up and fray the bond between you. There are times in all relationships when partners need to bring up what’s bothering them. Yet each appreciation makes a deposit in everyone’s emotional bank accounts. Keeping both accounts full lays the foundation for a strong relationship that can overcome any difficulties.

Giving affection every day

John Gottman, a relationship expert, puts it well: in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we can forget to slow down and physically connect with our spouses. We weren’t talking (only) about sex here, but about all kinds of physical relationships, from holding hands and long hugs to daily kisses and caresses. Data shows that people in physically loving relationships are happier.

Gottman suggests sharing a strong hug and lingering in a seven-second kiss as they greet each other. Physically connecting in this way stimulates oxytocin, the hormone that governs human connection and feelings of well-being.

Make time for sexual intimacy

Sexual intimacy too often takes a back seat when work, parenting and relationship difficulties become overwhelming. Regular sexual intimacy can immunize a marriage against obsolescence and distance by allowing partners to experience lasting closeness, pleasure and love.

I encourage you to make an effort to strengthen your relationship in one of these ways. Having a happier relationship just might start with you!

Amy Newshore is a couples therapist/coach who completed her Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Antioch University in New England and subsequently trained in the Developmental Model for Couples Therapy as well as non-violent communication, which form the basis of his work as a relationship coach. For more information, visit his website at www.coachingbyamy.com.