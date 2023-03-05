Gauri Khan Has This To Say After Pathaan Becomes Bollywood’s ‘No.1 In India’





Image shared by Gauri Khan. (courtesy: Today) The year has started with a bang for superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanks to the success of his action film Pathane. Yash Raj Films’ film is enjoying a dream run at the box office and has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film in history. As Pathane hitting one box office milestone after another, SRK’s wife and designer-producer Gauri Khan has now shared a post celebrating the success of the film and her husband. Sharing a poster for the film which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Gauri Khan said: Record Series #Pathanewith a fire emoji. According to the poster shared by Gauri Khan, Pathane is the highest grossing Hindi film in cinema history [original language] have earned 1026 crore [$ 125.58 m) worldwide gross. See the post here: Record breaking streak #Pathaan ???? pic.twitter.com/O7ZSiAEMrS Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) March 3, 2023 Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a tweet regarding Pathaan‘s box office success, on Friday. In his post, Taran Adarsh confirmed that Pathaan has emerged as the no 1 Hindi film in India, followed by dubbed versions of Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. In another tweet, the trade analyst said: Absence of notable/new films in the market gives Pathaan a big boost Numbers witness an upward trend on [sixth] Friday Another strong weekend is on the cards [Week 6] Friday 1.05 crore. Total: 511.70 crores. Hindi. Indian Affairs. He also wrote: Now No. 1 Hindi film in India. TOP 4 MOST PROFITABLE *HINDI* FILMS… 1. #pathaan

2. #Baahubali2#Hindi

3. #KGF2#Hindi

4. #Dangal NOTE: #India business. Net BOC. #Hindi version ONLY. pic.twitter.com/fay38eStHp Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2023 The lack of notable/new films on the market gives #pathaan a big boost The figures show an upward trend in [sixth] Fri Another loud weekend is on the cards [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr. Total: 511.70 cr. #Hindi. #India business. NOT NOW. 1 *HINDI* FILM IN INDIA. pic.twitter.com/1lwaB3JbHM Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2023 Earlier, when the movie managed to cross the 500 crore milestone at the domestic box office, actor John Abraham shared how “delighted” he was with the development. Describing it as a “historic moment”, the actor said Bollywood Hungary: “This is a defining moment not only for the film and for the entire team of Pathane but also for the Hindi film industry. I am delighted that we have entertained Indian and Hindi movie lovers around the world with Pathane. Director Siddharth Anand, meanwhile, told ANI how grateful he is to witness love for his film. He was quoted as saying, “I’m so happy and grateful that Pathane entertained people all over the world. Reaching over 1000 crore worldwide gross and 500 crore net in Hindi version is nothing short of historic, and we are grateful for the love people have shown Pathane. As a director, I couldn’t be more proud to have made a film that brings joy to so many people around the world. Pathane stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent against a terrorist for hire, played by John Abraham. The film features Deepika Padukone as an ISI agent, who helps SRK bring down Jim from John Abraham. Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in Soak And jawan following. Featured Video of the Day Style check: Radhika Merchant, Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor’s OOTN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/what-gauri-khan-has-to-say-about-the-success-of-srk-s-pathaan-3835683 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos