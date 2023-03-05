Entertainment
The man says to Sunny Deol ‘aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hain’. Watch | Bollywood
Sunny Deol has shared a video of a funny encounter he had while traveling the rural roads of Ahmednagar, in the middle of filming his upcoming movie, Gadar 2. The Man He Met, a person driving an ox cart, couldn’t even imagine it was a Bollywood actor he had met by chance on the street. He candidly told Sunny that he looked like actor Sunny Deol. (Also Read: Sunny Deol Breaks Pole and Fights Soldiers in New Gadar 2 BTS Video)
The video opened with an ox cart entering the frame as someone asked the man driving it about goods he was carrying in the vehicle. He said he was carrying sorghum husks (jowar) for the animals. Then Sunny walked into frame with his back to the camera and shook the man’s hand, then moved to the other side to face the camera.
Sunny and the bullock cart rider then had a conversation. The actor asked where he was going, and the man replied before sharing his observation, “Aap Sunny Deol jaise lagte hain (you look like Sunny Deol).” Sunny laughed as she said, “Ha wohi hoon (Yes, I am that person).” The man was startled and said, “Arre baap re (oh my god),” as he shook hands with the actor again.
The man also told Sunny, “Aapke videos hum dekhte hain, aapke pitaji ke videos bhi dekhte hain (we watch your videos and your father Dharmendra’s videos online).” Sunny shared the video on her Instagram page on Sunday morning and wrote, “During the shooting of Gadar in Ahmednagar.”
Sunny is currently working on the sequel to her hit action drama, Gadar. Anil Sharma is also returning to direct the second film and Ameesha Patel will also join the team for the new film which is slated for release on August 11.
Last month, the first poster of Gadar 2 went live and got a lot of love from fans. Speaking at the trailer launch, Sunny said, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been a prominent part of my life, personally and professionally. Gadar’s Tara Singh is not just a protagonist, but has become a cult icon who defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and his love.Collaborating with the team after 22 years has been a creatively rewarding experience.
