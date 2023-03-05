Entertainment
Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington announces early retirement on Twitter
Isaiah Washington says goodbye to Hollywood and blames the “haters” for it.
The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 59, took to Twitter on Tuesday with a lengthy statement announcing his early retirement and letting fans know his movie Corsicana could be his final acting project.
“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I today announce my early retirement from the entertainment industry,” wrote the actor – who was fired from Grey’s Anatomy in 2007 after allegedly using a gay slur against his co-star TR Knight.
“Those who have been following/testifying about my journey here on Twa***r since 2011 all know I fought the good fight, but it seems the haters, the provocateurs, and the helpful idiots have won.”
The Texas-born star also shared her plans after retirement: “I’m no longer interested in back and forth about a ‘construct of color’ that divides us human beings, and I’m not interested in politics or anything vitriolic. I’ll be roaming this great country before it falls into socialism and then into communism.
“Until then, know that this conservative Frederick Douglass will keep his powder dry and love you all!”
Washington added, “I am truly grateful for your support over the years. Looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie might be the last time you see me as an actor born here in America.
He concluded his statement by writing, “Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then.” Be safe there. Your loved ones love you and need you. GREET!’
Isaiah stars as Bass Reeves in the 2022 film Corsicana, which he says will be his last. He also directed and wrote the feature film.
The film follows a former slave turned U.S. Marshal who tracks a gang of outlaw killers to Corsicana, Texas. The thriller also stars Lew Temple, Stacey Dash and Noel Gugliemi.
Washington rose to fame playing highly skilled cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Preston Burke on Grey’s Anatomy.
He was an original cast member of the show, but was fired in 2007 after three seasons, after being accused of using a homophobic slur in reference to co-star TR Knight – who later came out as gay – while arguing with co-star Patrick Dempsey on set.
He later denied using the term as an insult and claimed he instead told Patrick to stop treating it as an “F-word”, which he said meant “someone who is weak and afraid to fight back”.
In 2021, Isaiah opened up about his experiences on the set of Grays Anatomy, and what he said were many toxic elements at play involving key characters in the ABC medical drama, particularly former frontman Patrick Dempsey.
He spoke on KBLA Talk 1580radio show saying his firing “was a program to cover up the toxic and evil behavior of several of my former castmates on this show…and the top would be Patrick Dempsey.”
Washington said his tension with Dempsey, 57, was initially based on finances.
“I was the highest paid person on this show, after Patrick Dempsey,” he said. “Apparently he walked out, so there was a lot of resentment. I understand that, but it was based on my roles and my CV. I can’t help it.
“His name was Poison Pilot. No one wanted him on the show. They wanted Rob Lowe,” he added.
During the incident involving TR Knight, 49, Washington said Knight was not present when he used the offensive phrase and the story with Dempsey was twisted to make him look bad.
“It went from us having a fight, which was never a fight, to me saying something about TR,” Washington said, adding that he was “forced to apologize” to keep her spot on the hit show.
In 2014, he reflected on his experiences on the show and said, “I’m not worried about whether or not the stories I tell will destroy my acting career because you can’t take away something that doesn’t. ‘does not exist.” They killed the actor [in me] June 7, 2007.’
